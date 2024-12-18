Many senior citizens spend their retirement on the Costa Blanca, like here in Benidorm. Manuel Meyer/dpa-tmn

A German senior citizen who is spending his retirement on the Costa Blanca has lost his hidden assets. Suspicion falls on his long-time caregiver.

A German senior citizen enjoying his retirement on the sunny Costa Blanca in Spain is faced with a mystery: his fortune hidden in the cellar has disappeared.

The 76-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, suspects that his long-time carer is behind the theft. "I trusted her completely," he told theCosta News, expressing his disappointment. He filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil back in August, but so far there is no solid evidence.

The senior had buried the money under bulky garbage in his cellar to make it accessible to his daughter in the event of his death. "The hiding place seemed safe," he explained, but his carer had repeatedly and cleverly asked about his money in conversations.

Popular target for senior citizens

He is convinced that a thief would not have carefully locked the hiding place again, but would have fled with the loot. Important documents relating to his house purchase have also disappeared.

The Costa Blanca is a popular destination for senior citizens who want to spend their retirement in a pleasant climate. According to "50plusabroad.ch", around 40 percent of Swiss seniors who emigrate to Spain are drawn to this region.

The Costa Blanca not only offers a Mediterranean climate and numerous beaches, but also an affordable cost of living and impressive natural surroundings.