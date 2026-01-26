A dashcam filmed the incident and showed that it was not self-defense. Screenshot Twitter

Following a "grandchild trick" scam, an 83-year-old man in the US state of Ohio has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He had shot an unsuspecting Uber driver who he thought was a fraudster.

In the USA, an 83-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder after he shot and killed an uninvolved Uber driver as part of a so-called "grandchild trick" scam. The jury in the US state of Ohio found William J. Brock guilty in Springfield, as reported by CNN.

The case began in March 2024, when fraudsters telephoned Brock to pretend that a relative was in custody and could only be released on bail of 12,000 dollars. At the same time, Uber driver Lo-Letha Toland-Hall received an order to pick up a package from Brock - unaware that it was the supposed bail money.

When the 61-year-old arrived at Brock's home in South Charleston, the senior apparently believed she was part of the scam. He fired six shots and killed the woman on the spot. A dashcam in her car recorded the incident and was shown as crucial evidence at the trial.

No self-defense

Brock's defense pleaded self-defense, but the jury did not accept this argument. The court found the pensioner guilty of murder, grievous bodily harm and kidnapping, as he had prevented the driver from escaping at gunpoint.

According to the public prosecutor's office, Toland-Hall was unarmed and never posed a threat. The people behind the fraud calls have not yet been identified.