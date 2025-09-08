The man held out in this elevator for four days. Instagram / Polizei Osnabrück

In Osnabrück, a man in his mid-70s held out in a faulty elevator for four days. With no cell phone and no water, he survived thanks to the help of his son and two police officers who were able to free him.

Sven Ziegler

A nightmare scenario in Osnabrück: a man in his mid-70s was stuck in an elevator in his detached house for a whole four days - without a cell phone, without water, without contact with the outside world. The incident happened back in July, as the police confirmed to the newspaper "Bild".

The reason for the drama was a faulty fuse that paralyzed the elevator and simultaneously disabled the emergency call button. In his desperation, the trapped man even tore out the cabin paneling and bent metal parts to get some fresh air.

"I've never been so happy about the police"

It was only when the son had no contact with his father after days that he alerted the police. Two officers rushed to the house. There they heard a faint voice from the elevator shaft. "It was high time," said a police spokeswoman. The man was dehydrated and completely exhausted, but was taken to hospital in time.

At the end of August, after he had recovered, the man invited his rescuers for coffee. As he self-deprecatingly confessed, he had "never been so happy to hear the voice of a police officer".

The police commented on Instagram: "Police friend or not, we're here for you all."