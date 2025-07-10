  1. Residential Customers
Circumstances unclear Senior Ukrainian intelligence officer killed in Kiev

Lea Oetiker

10.7.2025

Colonel Ivan Voronich was killed at around 8 o'clock in the morning.
Screenshot X

The head of the special unit of the Ukrainian security service has been killed in Kiev.

10.07.2025, 11:25

10.07.2025, 11:35

The head of the special unit of the Ukrainian security service - Colonel Ivan Voronich - has been killed in Kiev, according to Ukrainian media reports. The circumstances are still unclear. Voronich was head of department at the SDU, the Ukrainian domestic intelligence service.

An unknown assailant is said to have killed him at around 8 a.m. "with five shots at close range", according to a former intelligence officer on Facebook.

A criminal case for the murder of an officer of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been officially opened, as reported by the intelligence service BBC Ukraine.

+++ More on blue News shortly +++