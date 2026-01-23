The man is said to have been locked up for years. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Police in Helsinki have discovered an 80-year-old man in a windowless basement room. Investigators are looking into whether he was held there for decades in degrading conditions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Finnish police found a man aged around 80 in a basement room with no toilet, washing facilities or cooking facilities.

According to initial findings, the man is believed to have moved in several decades ago.

Three suspects are being investigated for possible exploitation and human trafficking. Show more

A man aged around 80 may have been living in inhumane conditions in a basement in Helsinki for decades. This was announced by the Finnish police.

Officers found the man during a search of a detached house in the Finnish capital. According to the police, he was in poor physical condition and had no access to a toilet in the windowless room, nor the possibility of washing himself or preparing food. Initial investigations revealed that the man had moved in several decades ago.

Three people arrested

According to the statement, the police arrested two men and one woman, all of whom are around 60 years old and live in Helsinki. The suspects are not related to the victim, but had known her for a long time, the head of the investigation, Jari Korkalainen, told the Yle radio station.

They are now trying to find out whether residents of the house where the elderly man was found have committed human trafficking by exploiting the man's situation of dependency and exposing him to degrading living conditions, the police statement said. The suspects' motive could therefore have been financial gain.