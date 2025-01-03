The sentence is to be announced next week. (archive image) Bild: dpa

Ten days before being sworn in as US President: Judge Juan Merchan will announce the sentence in the hush-money trial against Donald Trump on January 10.

DPA dpa

Donald Trump will receive his sentence in the hush money trial on January 10.

Judge Juan Merchan wants to sentence Trump to a so-called conditional discharge

The sentence in the hush money trial against US President-elect Donald Trump is to be announced in a week's time. Judge Juan Merchan set the date on Friday for January 10, ten days before Trump's re-inauguration. In a written statement, however, Merchan also indicated that he would not send Trump to prison, but would sentence him to a so-called conditional release, in which proceedings are dropped if the defendant avoids re-arrest.

Trump was found guilty in May of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The money was intended to silence Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign after she had said that she had had a sexual relationship with the married Trump. Trump denies Daniels' statements and any wrongdoing.