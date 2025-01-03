The sentence in the hush money trial against US President-elect Donald Trump is to be announced in a week's time. Judge Juan Merchan set the date on Friday for January 10, ten days before Trump's re-inauguration. In a written statement, however, Merchan also indicated that he would not send Trump to prison, but would sentence him to a so-called conditional release, in which proceedings are dropped if the defendant avoids re-arrest.
Trump was found guilty in May of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The money was intended to silence Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign after she had said that she had had a sexual relationship with the married Trump. Trump denies Daniels' statements and any wrongdoing.