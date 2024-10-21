9 a.m.

Following a major case of fraud and corruption in the judiciary and healthcare system, even by Ukrainian standards, Zelenskyi also announced a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in his video message. In the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi, authorities had launched an investigation into almost 50 public prosecutors who had allegedly bought themselves a disabled status in order to avoid going to war, for example.

When something like this happens, the country does not need external enemies, said Selenskyj. "This is really an internal enemy." He called on the secret service and the general prosecutor's office to take firm action. The scandal shook the country after an investigative journalist made the machinations public.

According to the media report, the public prosecutors probably also received disability pensions. According to the report, some had already obtained this classification before the start of the war because it made it more difficult to dismiss them and give them preferential treatment for promotions.

The scandal was triggered by the arrest of the head of the medical-social expert commission for assessing degrees of disability in the Khmelnytskyi region at the beginning of October. The woman, who sat on the regional council for Zelenskyi's party, is said to have classified thousands of Ukrainians as disabled and unfit for military service in exchange for bribes.

The equivalent of over five million euros in cash was confiscated during house searches. Millions more were discovered in accounts abroad and elsewhere. The doctor's son also managed the pension fund in the region and was therefore responsible for the payment of special pensions.

A photo showed him lying on a bed with bundles of dollars. The investigations that have been launched should not be limited to the public prosecutor's office in the Khmelnytskyi region, but should also extend to other public prosecutor's offices.

According to the non-governmental organization Transparency International, Ukraine, which is striving to join the EU and NATO, is one of the most corrupt countries in Europe after Russia. In the course of the Russian war of aggression, which has been going on for more than two and a half years, scandals have been uncovered time and again, not least involving the military.

Following the Russian invasion in February 2022, mobilization was ordered in Ukraine. Men of military age between 18 and 60 are only allowed to leave the country in exceptional cases. In contrast, people who have been invalided out due to a disability can leave the country just as freely as their sole guardians.