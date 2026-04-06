Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Ukraine during the election campaign. Denes Erdos/AP/dpa

Shortly before the elections in Hungary, an alleged act of sabotage on the TurkStream pipeline is causing a political stir. Serbia is now contradicting Orbán's accusations against Ukraine - and is bringing a new lead into play itself.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Serbia has rejected reports that Ukraine is behind a suspected sabotage attempt on the TurkStream gas pipeline.

According to military intelligence, there is no evidence of a Ukrainian lead. The explosives found bore markings from the USA.

Viktor Orbán nevertheless blames Kiev and speaks of an act of sabotage, while the opposition accuses him of scaremongering.

The incident is further fueling the Hungarian election campaign just a few days before the vote. Show more

Serbia has rejected the accusation that Ukraine had anything to do with the alleged sabotage attempt on the TurkStream gas pipeline. This was reported by the Serbian portal "Kurir" on Easter Monday, citing Đuro Jovanić, the director of the Serbian Military Security Service. According to Jovanić, there is no evidence of Ukrainian involvement in the incident near the municipality of Kanjiža.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had previously spoken publicly of an act of sabotage and blamed Ukraine for it. He based this on initial reports that the explosives found near Kanjiža could have been Ukrainian-made.

Serbian military director Jovanić has now clarified that the origin of the material says nothing about the perpetrators. According to him, markings on the explosives rather indicate production "in the USA" - a statement that cannot be independently verified, however.

"Vital" pipeline for Hungary

Hungary's government reacted to the discovery on Sunday and convened an emergency meeting of the Defense Council. Orbán traveled to the Serbian-Hungarian border early on Monday morning to see the situation for himself. He stated on Instagram that the attack on the pipeline, which is "vital" for Hungary, had been prevented. The pipeline continues to function normally.

Orbán's political opponents see the incident primarily as an election campaign maneuver. A few days before the parliamentary elections on April 12, opposition leader Péter Magyar and others are accusing the government of stirring up fear instead of providing facts. Magyar said that the government is playing on the fear of the population in order to benefit politically.

«I call on Viktor Orbán to stop the scaremongering and confusion that Russian advisors have planned.» Péter Magyar Opposition leader in Hungary

From the Ukrainian point of view, the case is clear: Kiev firmly rejected the accusations and spoke of a possible "false flag operation" that Russia or pro-Russian circles in Serbia could have initiated. Independent Hungarian media such as "HVG" also consider a Russian influence operation to be conceivable.

According to official figures, the TurkStream pipeline transports up to eight billion cubic meters of gas from Russia to Hungary every year. It is still unclear who is behind the alleged sabotage attempt - but it is clear that the incident has further exacerbated the already heated atmosphere in the Hungarian election campaign.