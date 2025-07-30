The earth is shaking off the Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East, and it is shaking hard. Experts speak of the world's strongest quake since 2011. Coastal residents in several countries are evacuated.

DPA dpa

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

21.41 hrs Series of aftershocks on the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka On Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East, scientists have recorded a series of aftershocks following the severe earthquake. According to the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, there were four earthquakes within 30 minutes. The magnitude was between 4.4 and 6.3, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. The quakes were between 9.3 and 58.5 kilometers deep in the earth. So far there have been no reports of the effects on the surface in the sparsely populated region. The authorities are on heightened alert.

3.32 pm Chile evacuates coastal areas after tsunami warning Due to a tsunami warning following the violent earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, the Chilean authorities are evacuating the coastal areas of the South American country. Chile's disaster prevention and response service (Senapred) issued a red alert and ordered the evacuation of all coastal communities. KEYSTONE/ADRIANA THOMASA In the village of Hanga Roa on Easter Island in the Pacific, which belongs to Chile, the coastal promenade was closed, reported the radio station Cooperativa. However, the majority of the population live in higher areas, which are considered safe. On the mainland, the Civil Protection declared a red alert for the entire coastal strip and called on its regional directorates to evacuate the endangered areas. President Gabriel Boric called on the population to remain calm and asked them to comply with official orders.

2.34 pm Russia lifts tsunami warning Following the severe quake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka in the Far East, the Ministry of Civil Defense has lifted the tsunami warning. There were no significant waves on Kamchatka, the ministry announced on its Telegram channel. The buildings had essentially withstood the quake, it said. However, the assessment of the building structure is still ongoing. A beach had previously been evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami. Rescue workers had brought around 60 people to safety.

2.30 p.m. Russia reports volcanic eruption This photo shows the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano. Russische Akademie der Wissenschaften After the violent earthquake during the night, the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia has apparently erupted. According to the volcano monitoring service KVERT, it spewed ash up to a height of three kilometers above sea level on Wednesday. The ash cloud spread around 58 kilometers east of the volcano. But that was apparently just the beginning: KVERT reports that explosive eruptions continue to take place at the summit. "Ash emissions at heights of up to eight kilometers above sea level can occur at any time," warns the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Although no international flight routes run directly over the volcano, there is a potential danger for local air traffic. The orange warning code was issued accordingly. A new cone has formed in the crater of the 4850-metre-high volcano during the current phase of activity. Ash, lava and so-called volcanic bombs are constantly being ejected from this cone. "The crater is almost completely filled with lava, we expect lava flows," continues KVERT.

1.35 p.m. Tsunami warning in Japan lifted In Japan, the tsunami warning following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka has been lifted. The national meteorological authority lowered the warning to the lowest level, as the television station NHK reported in the evening. A warning had previously been issued for a tsunami wave up to three meters high. However, residents along the Pacific coast should remain cautious until further notice. In places, tidal waves of up to 1.30 meters in height were registered. More than two million people were urged to seek safety.

12.33 p.m. Japanese woman falls off a cliff Following a tsunami warning due to the strong earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, a woman has fallen off a cliff in Japan in her car and died. As local media reported, citing the rescue services, the 58-year-old woman in Mie Prefecture had reportedly sent a message to her family that she was heading for higher ground in view of the tsunami warning. It was said that she had probably operated the steering wheel incorrectly. The car plunged about 20 meters into the depths. The woman died in hospital.

12.19 p.m. Japan partially downgrades tsunami warning The Japanese Meteorological Agency has now also downgraded the tsunami warning for some areas along the Pacific coast as a result of the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka. However, the warnings for the northern main island of Hokkaido and the north-eastern region of Tohoku remain in place for the time being, the NHK television station reported, citing the authority. People should continue to stay in safe areas, it said. In the meantime, more than two million people on Japan's Pacific coast had been asked to move to safety.

11.32 a.m. Tsunami warning for Hawaii downgraded - Philippines lift warning The tsunami warning for the Hawaiian archipelago has been downgraded. Nevertheless, strong waves are still possible on the coasts, according to the authorities. An advisory now applies, which is issued when a dangerous weather or water event occurs. However, it is classified as less serious than a tsunami warning. Earlier, the director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, Chip McCreery, said he was confident "that we have the worst behind us". His preliminary forecast on Tuesday evening (local time) was that it may take until the morning (local time) before the warnings are discontinued in a further step. The Philippines also lifted its warning of a possible tsunami in the wake of the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka in the afternoon (local time).

11.11 a.m. Warning issued in New Zealand The authorities in New Zealand are also warning of strong currents and unpredictable wave movements following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka. The warning applies to all coastal regions, according to the New Zealand Emergency Management Agency (Nema). "Strong currents and sudden water movements can injure people or even put their lives at risk," it said. "There is a danger for swimmers, surfers, anglers and anyone in or near the water close to the shore." Nema called on the population to stay away from beaches, harbors, estuaries and bays.

10.56 In Hawaii "The worst is probably over" According to experts, the tsunami warning for the Hawaiian archipelago could soon be weakened. He is confident "that the worst is behind us", said the director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, Chip McCreery. They are currently in the phase of finding out when the alert level can be lowered from a warning to an advisory. His preliminary forecast on Tuesday evening (local time) was that it might take until the morning (local time) before the warnings could be discontinued in a further step.

10.48 am Stranded whales cause discussion 🇯🇵 In Japan wurden mehrere Wale an den Strand von Tateyama in der Präfektur Chiba gespült, wie ein aktuelles Video zeigt. Das Ereignis steht offenbar nicht im Zusammenhang mit dem kürzlichen Erdbeben. pic.twitter.com/ZZBVtNMAaD — Nachrichten (@NewsFokus) July 30, 2025 Photographs of four whales stranded in Japan have caused a stir following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka. Opinions circulated on the Internet that the animals had been driven to the coast of the city of Tateyama in the neighboring Tokyo prefecture of Chiba because of the quake. However, the Japanese daily newspaper "Asahi Shimbun" quoted experts as saying that there was no evidence of this. Moreover, the animals had already been washed ashore the day before. According to the report, people were asked to remain calm and not to approach the whales.

10.11 a.m. Video shows moment of the quake in the operating theater That takes nerve: a new video shows the moment of the violent earthquake in an operating theater in Kamchatka, Russia. When the earth shakes, the doctors and assistants make no move to leave the room. Instead, they hold on to the table and make sure that the person lying on it does not move. Immediately after the earthquake, the operation continues as if nothing had happened. According to the local authorities, the patient is doing well and the operation was completed as planned.

9.42 a.m. Schools in Indonesia closed In the wake of tsunami warnings following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, several eastern provinces in Indonesia have issued tsunami warnings. Schools were closed and evacuations initiated as a precautionary measure in coastal regions at particular risk. The province of North Sulawesi was among those affected. "We are prepared and we are confident that we can prevent fatalities," said Adolf Tamengkel, head of the provincial disaster management authority, at a televised press conference. Schools have been temporarily closed on the remote Talaud Islands. "We have already taken precautionary measures, the pupils have been sent home," explained the head of the local civil defense authority, Odrik Rompah.

9.34 a.m. Video shows flooding in Hawaii Waves around 1.8 meters high have been measured in Hawaii, overtopping the shore. A video shows flooded streets and roads in Hilo, the largest city on the Big Island.

9.20 a.m. Tsunami warning also in Latin America Following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, several Latin American countries have also warned of possible tsunami waves. In Mexico, the navy's tsunami warning center called on the population to stay away from the beaches on the Pacific coast. Boats and ships should not set sail. Tidal waves of 30 centimetres to one meter in height are possible. The authorities in neighboring Guatemala issued a similar warning. However, the danger is considered to be low, the Seismological Institute of the Central American country (INSIVUMEH) announced on Platform X.

8.59 a.m. Helicopter warns via loudspeaker WATCH: LAPD helicopter uses loudspeaker to ask everyone to move to higher ground due to possible tsunami wave at 1 a.m. PT.pic.twitter.com/XjN99GCOEs — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 30, 2025 In Los Angeles, a helicopter is now flying over the city. People are asked to leave the coastal region by loudspeaker and move to higher ground.

8.29 a.m. 1.3 meter high wave registered in Japan A tsunami wave of 1.3 meters in height has been recorded in Japan following the severe earthquake of magnitude 8.8 off Russia. According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency on Wednesday, a tsunami with a height of 1.3 meters reached a port in Japan's northern prefecture of Miyagi at 13:52 (local time, 06:52 CEST). The tsunami warning, according to which waves of up to three meters were expected along the Japanese Pacific coast, remained in effect.

8.27 a.m. Authorities in Hawaii "cautiously optimistic" According to the authorities in Hawaii, no extreme waves have been measured on the coasts so far. "This is currently a cautiously optimistic sign," says Governor Josh Green. But: "The window of seismic activity will last at least another two hours. The water has receded a lot - that means there is activity out in the ocean. So we can't give the all-clear yet." The port of Honolulu has been closed. All flights to and from Maui have been canceled.

8.20 a.m. First tsunami waves hit Hawaii According to reports, the first tsunami waves have hit Hawaii. It is still unclear how strong they will be.

7.49 a.m. Video shows how the water recedes Video shows water receding in Kahai, Hawaii.pic.twitter.com/K5hlnB1o2Q — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 30, 2025 A time-lapse video shows how the water slowly recedes off Hawaii. It is still unclear how strong the waves will really be. Experts expect a height of up to four meters.

7.43 a.m. Tsunami waves measured Tsunami waves spotted off Kauai, Hawaii, buoys detect arrival near Nawiliwili. pic.twitter.com/UjJN6z3ruN — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) July 30, 2025 A buoy off the Hawaiian island of Kauai has measured an extreme increase in wave heights. Apparently the waves are only a few kilometers away from the coasts.

7.39 a.m. Small waves also expected in China Following the earthquake off Russia's east coast, tsunami waves of up to one meter in height are expected in China. As the Chinese Tsunami Warning Center announced on Wednesday, the authorities were expecting waves of between 30 centimetres and one meter to hit parts of the Chinese east coast. The estimate was based on the analysis of the Tsunami Advisory Center of the Ministry of National Resources

7.33 am Water receding rapidly 🚨 BREAKING: Water rapidly receding at Hanalei Bay on Kauai, Hawaii



Tsunami expected in mere minutes pic.twitter.com/xtif43hThd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025 Videos from Hawaii show: The water is currently retreating rapidly. These are the first signs that violent waves are imminent. A video of an island in the north of Hawaii shows how the water is much deeper.

7.23 a.m. Mass evacuation at Honululu harbor Commercial vessels, privately owned craft, and Coast Guard vessels are currently mass evacuating the Port of Honolulu and surrounding harbors as a tsunami bears down on the Hawaiian islands.



AIS data via @MarineTraffic pic.twitter.com/coaHF9ICsM — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 30, 2025 Honolulu Harbor is still being evacuated in the minutes before the expected tsunami waves. A radar video shows ships leaving the harbor. The first waves are expected in the next few minutes.

7.15 a.m. Warnings also in L.A. 🚨 JUST IN: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now blasting warnings about a potential tsunami over their loud speaker



Marina Del Ray is currently under a Tsunami Advisory



But parts of Northern California are now under a TSUNAMI WARNING



🎥 @Brod4444 pic.twitter.com/w62oOIWhOh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025 A tsunami warning has also been issued on the west coast of the USA. The authorities are calling on the population to evacuate via loudspeaker.

7.08 a.m. Tsunami sirens wail The tsunami sirens have sounded in Japan following the severe earthquake. A voice calls for immediate evacuation between the siren sounds. WATCH: Tsunami sirens wail in northern Japan, coastline being evacuated pic.twitter.com/8oI8zRormF — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2025 Sirens can also be heard in Hawaii. The first waves are expected there in the next few minutes. 🚨#BREAKING: Tsunami sirens are now blasting across Hawaii after warnings were issued. Thousands are evacuating to higher ground as waves between 3 to 12 feet above tide level are possible. The USGS has just upgraded the Pacific earthquake to a massive magnitude 8.8. pic.twitter.com/dUIGx2mtqX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2025

7.04 a.m. First waves expected in Hawaii in a few minutes The first tsunami waves are expected in Hawaii in the next few minutes. It is still unclear how strong the waves will really be - experts expect heights of up to 3 or 4 meters.

7.01 a.m. Russia declares a state of emergency The authorities in the Russian region of Sakhalin in the Far East have declared a state of emergency for an affected group of islands in the Pacific following the earthquake. "A state of emergency has been declared in the North Kuril district, where an earthquake and tsunami occurred today," the Sakhalin government said on Wednesday.

6:48 a.m. Before and after pictures show destruction Drone footage analysis: Comparing sites at Severo-Kurilsk port, 188 nautical miles from the Kamchatka quake epicenter. pic.twitter.com/3fla2FQBiu — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) July 30, 2025 Drone images compared with Google Maps show how the town of Severo-Kurilsk in the far east of Russia was hit by the waves. The harbor walls have disappeared, buildings have been torn away.

6.32 a.m. Severe damage in eastern Russia In the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, terrified people ran barefoot into the open, according to Tass. Closets toppled over, cars skidded across shaking roads and a kindergarten building was badly damaged. The electricity and telephone network collapsed at times.

6.20 a.m. Strongest earthquake since 2011 A severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka has triggered warnings of tsunami waves on the eastern coasts of Russia and Japan as well as in western states of the USA. With a magnitude of 8.8, the quake was the strongest in the world since the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, according to the US earthquake observatory USGS - and has only been surpassed by five quakes since measurements began. Show more

A severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka triggered warnings of tsunami waves on the eastern coasts of Russia and Japan as well as in western US states.

With a magnitude of 8.8, the quake was the strongest in the world since the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, according to the US earthquake observatory USGS - and has only been surpassed by five quakes since measurements began.

The Russian state news agency Tass gave the magnitude as 8.7, the German Geosciences Centre (GFZ) in Potsdam as 7.8. According to the data, the center of the quake was in the open sea, around 130 kilometers off the sparsely populated coast of Kamchatka, and relatively deep under the seabed.

Rescue workers in front of a kindergarten damaged by the earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. (July 30, 2025) Image: Keystone/Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP

Frightened people flee into the street

According to the Russian Academy of Sciences, this was the strongest earthquake to hit Kamchatka since 1952 and further aftershocks are expected for around a month, which could reach magnitudes of up to 7.5.

In the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, terrified people ran barefoot outside, according to Tass. Closets toppled over, cars skidded across shaking roads and a kindergarten building was badly damaged. The electricity and telephone networks collapsed at times.

In the Russian region of Sakhalin, coastal residents were evacuated as a precaution. According to Tass, tsunami waves of three to four meters in height hit land in places. There were initially no reports of injuries or even deaths.

In Russia, the first tsunami wave hit the coastal region of Severo-Kurilsk, a settlement on the Russian Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to Governor Valery Limarenko. He said the residents were safe and were staying on higher ground until the danger of another wave had passed.

In a video still, the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, a town on the second largest Kuril island of Paramushir, is seen after a tsunami wave hit on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences via AP

Evacuation calls also in Japan and Hawaii

The Japanese authorities upgraded their tsunami warning this morning (local time): on the Pacific coast, there was a threat of tidal waves up to three meters high, from which residents in higher areas should seek shelter. On the coast of the north-eastern prefecture of Miyagi, tidal waves of 50 centimeters in height were initially recorded, while in other prefectures such as Fukushima, Hokkaido and Aomori waves of up to 40 centimeters in height were reported, according to Japanese television station NHK. There were no reports of problems at nuclear power plants.

Residents drive to higher ground on Wednesday Kushiro, a major Japanese city in the east of the island of Hokkaidō. Image: Keystone/Kyodo News via AP

The Japanese government set up a crisis team. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called on people to move to higher ground or evacuation buildings. However, according to a government spokesman, there were initially no reports of casualties or damage.

A tsunami warning with an evacuation order can be seen on a television screen in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Jiji Press

The state tsunami early warning system in the US also spoke of waves up to three meters high that could reach the coast of the state of Hawaii, thousands of kilometers from the quake's center, shortly after 10 p.m. local time (7 a.m. Swiss morning). Coastal residents should leave the endangered areas immediately or seek shelter in buildings of at least ten storeys, it said. In addition, ships should leave the harbors of Hawaii at the behest of the US Coast Guard to avoid being washed ashore by the waves.

On Tuesday evening (local time), the local warning system in San Francisco sent a tsunami warning to residents' cell phones. Image: Screenshot Helene Laube

A tsunami warning was also issued for Alaska's west coast. More distant Pacific states such as the Philippines and Indonesia also braced themselves for impending tidal waves.