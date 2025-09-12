A serious accident occurred on the "Poseidon" water coaster. (archive picture) imago images/Petra Schneider

A 31-year-old employee was seriously injured during maintenance work on the "Poseidon" water coaster at Europa-Park Rust. According to the police, he had probably started the ride too early and was thrown against a carriage. A colleague prevented worse.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 31-year-old employee was seriously injured while working on the "Poseidon" ride at Europa-Park.

He probably set the ride in motion too early and was hit by a carriage.

A colleague stopped the ride with an emergency stop and prevented further consequences. Show more

There has been a serious accident at work at Europa-Park in Rust. A 31-year-old employee was seriously injured on Tuesday during maintenance work on the "Poseidon" water coaster. According to the police, the man had been working on a platform around 20 meters high when the ride suddenly started moving.

One of the worker's safety belts was caught by a carriage. The man was briefly pulled along and thrown against the carriage. A colleague, who witnessed the incident at close range, immediately activated the emergency stop switch and was thus able to prevent anything worse from happening.

Train was closed to visitors

The injured man was taken to hospital and his condition is stable, according to a spokeswoman for the amusement park. He is expected to make a speedy recovery.

The ride was closed to visitors at the time of the accident. The authorities reopened the ride on Tuesday evening and it has been operating normally since Wednesday. According to the police, there are no indications of third-party negligence. The Freiburg public prosecutor's office has called in an expert to clarify the exact course of events.

Europa-Park, one of the largest theme parks in Europe with over six million visitors a year, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The "Poseidon" attraction combines roller coaster and water ride elements and has been one of the park's most popular rides for years.