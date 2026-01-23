Nestlé is under pressure over contaminated baby food. The company is alleged to have delayed recalling the contaminated products and to have notified authorities in several European countries too late. In France, the case is now being investigated by the courts.

Here's what it's all about Nestlé is alleged to have delayed recalling baby food contaminated with the toxin cereulide and to have delayed notifying the authorities.

According to research, in Austria and Germany, some of the affected products were quietly removed from store shelves without a public recall.

Several investigations are underway in France.

Nestlé denies the allegations and cites its internal safety procedures. Summary created with

The food company Nestlé, headquartered in Vevey, is facing criticism over contaminated infant formula. Investigations by Radio France, the French-Swiss broadcaster RTS, and the Belgian broadcaster RTBF, as reported by France Info and by Swissinfo accuse the company of failing to immediately recall products contaminated with a toxic substance in several European countries and of notifying the authorities too late. In France, the case is now being handled by the courts.

The incident was triggered by the bacterial toxin cereulide, which can cause severe poisoning in infants and, in the worst cases, be fatal. According to the investigation, the toxin was detected in late November 2025 in infant formula produced at a Nestlé plant in the Netherlands.

Although Nestlé initiated an initial recall on December 11, a global recall did not follow until January 5, 2026. In the meantime, the company is said to have already known internally that additional products were affected.

Under EU law, the public must be informed

Particular attention is being focused on a plant in Boué, France. According to the investigation, Nestlé halted production there starting on December 26 after an oil contaminated with cereulide was identified as the cause. As a result, approximately 838,000 jars of infant formula were held up at the plants. However, products that were already on store shelves or in consumers’ possession remained in circulation for the time being.

The French food safety agency responsible for the plant therefore referred the matter to the judicial authorities. The public prosecutor's office confirmed that the case has since been handed over to the Paris authorities.

According to the investigation, contaminated products are also said to have been quietly removed from store shelves in Austria and Germany—initially without a public recall. The Austrian Ministry of Health and German authorities confirmed these removals. However, they argue that, in their assessment, there was no acute health risk.

According to the research, European law requires that the public be informed as soon as a potentially unsafe product may have reached consumers.

Other baby food manufacturers are also under pressure

Nestlé isn't the only company facing pressure as a result. The contaminated oil came from the Chinese manufacturer Cabio Biotech and was supplied by the agricultural conglomerate Cargill to several infant formula manufacturers. Danone and Lactalis also later recalled products—though not until the end of January.

In this case, several criminal investigations are underway in France regarding the possible endangerment of infants. These investigations were prompted, among other things, by deaths and hospitalizations. In some cases, the authorities later ruled out a link to the baby food. However, other investigations are still ongoing.

Nestlé rejects the allegations. According to France Info, the company stated that it had followed a “rigorous procedure.” First, it had to determine the extent of the contamination and identify the affected batches. According to Nestlé, a hasty recall could have resulted in the recall of products that were not affected or were not the correct ones. The goal, the company said, was to ensure both the safety of infants and the supply of products to families.