Russia has released the American Robert Gilman. After more than four years in custody, the seriously ill U.S. military veteran is on his way to a military hospital.

Robert Gilman on his way to a court hearing. The U.S. military veteran has now been released from Russian custody.

Here's what it's all about Robert Gilman, a seriously ill U.S. military veteran, had been held in Russian custody since 2022.

He has now been released and is on his way to a U.S. military hospital in Texas.

His condition is said to be a result of the abuse he suffered in prison. Summary created with

Russia has released a seriously ill U.S. military veteran after more than four years in detention. Robert Gilman is on his way to a U.S. military hospital in the state of Texas, Eric Lebson of the organization Global Reach announced on Tuesday. There, the 32-year-old is to undergo medical and psychological examinations and receive treatment.

Gilman's family had traveled to Texas to be with him. This included his mother, who had previously been in Russia and had tried to visit him in the hospital there.

Today, after more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office.



We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/tw9zDX6IMu — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 11, 2026

Gilman, a teacher, had been imprisoned in Russia since 2022. He was initially sentenced to three and a half years in prison after, according to Russian judicial authorities, he struck a police officer. Prior to that, he had been removed from a train for causing a disturbance.

Gilman was later convicted of additional assaults on a prison employee during a cell inspection, an investigator, and a guard. In October 2024, he was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison. Last year, the sentence was extended to ten years following another conviction for attacks on prison guards.

According to Lebson, Gilman was barely responsive for 47 days before leaving Russia. His condition was reportedly a result of the abuse he had suffered in prison. Gilman was subsequently transferred from custody to a civilian hospital, where he was fed through a feeding tube and restrained to a bed. His supporters had stated that he was seriously ill and in critical condition.

Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners several times since the start of the war in Ukraine.