In 2022, a Brink's truck carrying millions of dollars worth of jewelry was robbed at a rest stop in Grapevine. The night-time robbery caused a stir in the region. Now the trial is about to begin.

Seven men have been charged in a spectacular jewelry heist worth up to $100 million that robbed a Brink's van in California in 2022.

The theft hit 14 jewelers hard, many suffered existential losses and are now in a legal dispute with Brink's over the actual value of the stolen goods.

Despite arrests and confiscated jewelry, much of the loot remains missing while investigations and legal proceedings against the alleged group of perpetrators continue. Show more

In 2022, a spectacular jewelry theft took place that is considered one of the biggest in US history. Seven men were charged after robbing a truck at a remote rest stop in Grapevine, San Bernadino County, California. The theft, which included up to $100 million worth of jewelry, was planned by the perpetrators over several days.

The indictment, filed by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles, describes how the men carried out the theft on July 11, 2022, at the Flying J Travel Center in Lebec, California. The defendants, who are from different Los Angeles neighborhoods, were charged with conspiracy and theft of goods from interstate and international commerce.

They were on their way to Pasadena

In all, 14 jewelers whose goods were being transported from Brink's to Pasadena were victims of the theft. Some of them suffered significant financial losses and left the industry. The affected retailers, many from Los Angeles, have since been in a legal dispute with Brink's over the value of the stolen goods.

Some of the stolen jewelry, including watches, was recovered after searches of the defendants' homes. The investigation is ongoing and much of the stolen jewelry remains missing. Akil Davis of the FBI in Los Angeles expressed relief that the victims can now be offered answers and some measure of justice.

The planning of the theft began at a jewelry fair

The defendants, including Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado and Jazael Padilla Resto, could face up to 20 years in prison for each robbery if convicted. The planning of the theft allegedly began at a jewelry trade show in San Mateo, where the perpetrators scouted out the event.

The theft has shaken the jewelry industry in Los Angeles, particularly in St. Vincent Court, a gathering place for jewelers. The dealers involved, who often sell at trade shows across the country, are closely connected and often share goods without paying in advance. This complicated the situation for some victims as they did not actually own all of the stolen items.

100 million dollars seized

The legal dispute between Brink's and the jewelers revolves around the value of the stolen goods. Brink's claims that the value of the stolen goods is 8.7 million dollars, based on the values declared by the jewelers. The jewelers, on the other hand, estimate the value at over $100 million and accuse Brink's of neglecting security protocols.

The indictment against the seven men confirms that it is an organized criminal group that exploited Brink's security vulnerabilities. The investigation and legal battles continue while the affected jewelers continue to hope for justice.