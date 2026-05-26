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Government calls on people to be careful Seven dead during heatwave in France

SDA

26.5.2026 - 12:09

French Open visitors cool off with water from sprinklers on a hot day. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa
French Open visitors cool off with water from sprinklers on a hot day. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa
Keystone

Seven people have already died as a result of the ongoing heatwave in France.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 12:09

Seven people have already died as a result of the ongoing heatwave in France.

There have been seven deaths "directly or indirectly linked to the heat", including "at least five cases of drowning", said government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon on the TF1 television channel. Two other people had died at sporting events in Paris and the Lyon region. The government called on people to take great care.

Due to the heatwave, eight departments in western France were on orange alert. According to the weather service Météo France, maximum temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees were expected on Tuesday. The heatwave in the north and west of the country is expected to continue until at least the end of the week.

According to the weather service, Monday saw the highest temperatures for a day in May since weather records began.

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