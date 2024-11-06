Roe v. Wade: In 2018, the Supreme Court once again allowed states to pass their own laws on abortion. Opposition to this remains strong to this day. Keystone

In ten states, voters also voted on abortion rights. Seven have confirmed or extended the right to abortion.

Donald Trump presented himself as an opponent of abortion during the election campaign. However, in Arizona and Missouri, where he was elected, the majority voted in favor of far-reaching abortion rights. Nevada also voted in favor of expanded abortion rights, and Trump is ahead of Harris there too. Show more

Since the Supreme Court's decision to allow states to restrict abortion rights, these have once again become a central issue in politics and the election campaign. They have traditionally played a major role in US politics.

During the election campaign, Donald Trump presented himself as a supporter of restrictive abortion regulations - in order to secure the votes of conservative and evangelical circles.

As a result of the Supreme Court ruling, various states have tightened their abortion laws. In others, parts of the population fear that they could do so. For this reason, votes on abortion rights were also held in ten states on the day of the presidential and congressional elections.

Trump elected, abortion approved

Donald Trump's march to the White House leads one to expect that a conservative wave will also dominate the ballot on the issue of abortion. But this is not the case.

Seven of the ten states that voted on abortion rights decided in favor of abortion. They have confirmed or even extended the right of women to decide whether or not they want an abortion.

The pro-abortion rights measures passed on Tuesday will expand access for millions of people of reproductive age, as well as thousands of others traveling from more restrictive areas for care.



Dig deeper into these ballot measures: https://t.co/BwrooDPnDg pic.twitter.com/Dfm3MIGVc1 — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 6, 2024

This is also the case in states that voted for Trump or where he is leading the election: in Arizona, Missouri and Nevada.

The Democrat-dominated states of Colorado, Maryland, Montana and New York also voted in favor of abortion rights.

From the other side, the X-Channel looks at "Holding Dems Accountable (From the Left)", which compares support for abortion rights to votes for Kamala Harris. Its conclusion: abortion rights beat Harris in every state where she has been on the ballot.

Abortion rights are beating Kamala in every single state that voted on them.



Progressive policies aren't unelectable - unpopular Democratic politicians are. pic.twitter.com/Akum3h67jZ — Holding Dems Accountable (From the Left!) (@PushBidenLeft) November 6, 2024

Missouri: Right to abortion extended

Missouri has had a particularly restrictive abortion law since the Supreme Court decision. The electorate has now overturned this and granted women the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Abortions are now also permitted in Arizona until the foetus is viable. This is reached in the 24th to 25th week of pregnancy. Previously, they were only legal up to the 15th week. The crux of short time limits is that some women only realize they are pregnant in the second or third month.

Nevada has agreed to include the right to abortion in the state's constitution. However, voters still have to approve the constitutional amendment at the ballot box in 2026.

Nebraska, South Dakota and Florida have decided in favor of abortion opponents. These states also voted for Trump or he is on the verge of victory.