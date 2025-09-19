  1. Residential Customers
Brutal attack in Melbourne Seven teenagers charged with murder of two boys

Carsten Dörges

19.9.2025

Police in action in Australia. Two teenagers were killed in Melbourne. (symbolic image)
Police in action in Australia. Two teenagers were killed in Melbourne. (symbolic image)
Seven teenagers have been arrested in Australia and charged with murder. They allegedly stabbed two boys aged 12 and 15 to death on the street in Melbourne.

19.09.2025, 20:10

  • Seven teenagers have been arrested in Melbourne and charged with murder.
  • The accused allegedly stabbed two boys to death in the street.
  • The motive for the crime is still completely unclear.
Seven teenagers have been charged with murder in Australia after allegedly stabbing two boys, aged 12 and 15, to death on the street in Melbourne in early September. The two boys were on their way home from a basketball game when they were attacked by masked assailants with machetes and long guns. They were found in neighboring streets after passers-by rushed to help. Both victims died at the scene.

The seven defendants, aged between 15 and 19, were arrested by homicide detectives after raids on homes in Melbourne's north and west, according to the Guardian. They were questioned by police before charges were laid this afternoon.

The motive is unclear

Four of those arrested were charged with the murder of the 15-year-old, the other three are alleged to have killed the 12-year-old.

The deputy head of the criminal investigation department, Martin O'Brien, is shocked: "Two children who went home after sport and would have had decades of their lives ahead of them."

Since the deaths, an "extensive investigation" has been underway by the homicide squad to "gather all available evidence", the police said. The motive is still completely unclear.

