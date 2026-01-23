Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to consider suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain due to the situation in Ceuta. She is receiving support from Finland. Madrid has reacted with outrage.

"A complete failure" Several countries want to exclude Spain from the Schengen Area

Here's what it's all about Finland supports Spain's exclusion from the Schengen Area.

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had previously threatened to suspend the Schengen Agreement due to the situation in Ceuta.

Spain rejects the demands and calls for European solidarity. Summary created with

The migration crisis in Ceuta is turning into a major dispute within Europe. Following Italy's lead, Finland now appears to be supporting Spain's exclusion from the Schengen Area.

This is according to the Spanish news agency EFE. The report does not yet provide any further details on Finland's position or on any specific steps that might be taken.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had previously stated that her government was considering “extraordinary measures.” These could include suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain.

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"The images from Ceuta are 'shocking,'" Meloni wrote on X. Italy will "not stand idly by" and will "not give an inch" on the issue of irregular immigration.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also spoke of a threat to national security.

Spain summons the Italian ambassador

Madrid reacted sharply and summoned the Italian ambassador. Spain's Foreign Minister, José Luis Alvarez, accused Rome of exploiting the migration situation for domestic political purposes.

Such remarks are inappropriate when directed at a friendly partner country. Spain expects “European solidarity, not partisan demagoguery.”

Thousands of people arrive in Ceuta

The dispute stems from the tense situation in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. Thousands of people have entered the area from Morocco in recent days.

There are widely varying estimates regarding the exact number. One report mentions around 49,000 people within 24 hours. The Spanish public broadcaster TVE, on the other hand, cited 2,000 to 3,000 border crossings on Thursday.

Spanish authorities sent additional soldiers to Ceuta. The reception facilities are considered to be overcrowded. At least 18 people are reported to have died while attempting to reach the area.