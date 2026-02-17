An avalanche has killed two skiers in the French Alps (archive photo). Bild: dpa

At least three people have died in two avalanches in the French Alps. In Valloire, districts had to be evacuated and numerous rescue teams were deployed.

In the winter sports resort of Valloire in the Savoie, a large avalanche hit a mountain road.

Two districts with more than 100 holidaymakers and residents were completely evacuated due to the extreme danger.

At least three people have died in two avalanches in the French Alps and others have been rescued injured from the masses of snow. In the winter sports resort of Valloire in the Savoie, where there was a very high risk of avalanches, a large avalanche hit a mountain road, according to the prefecture.

After an extensive rescue operation, one dead and two injured people were recovered, reported the newspaper "Le Dauphiné Libéré". The ski resort was initially closed and two districts with more than 100 holidaymakers and residents were completely evacuated due to the extreme danger. Those affected were to be accommodated in other vacation accommodation and with private individuals.

Avalanche hits mountain road

The avalanche had started spontaneously around midday and the masses of snow had fallen onto the road at the foot of a mountain slope, the newspaper reported, citing the municipality. Around 200 military personnel, firefighters and other helpers, including dogs, were involved in the search for buried victims.

Meanwhile, two skiers were caught and killed by an avalanche near the winter sports resort of La Grave. They were part of a group of five skiers, including a ski instructor, who were skiing off-piste, reported "Le Dauphiné Libéré" with reference to the public prosecutor's office. The ski instructor was injured and taken to hospital, while the other two members of the group were unharmed. The second-highest avalanche warning level was in force at the site.

There is also still an increased risk of avalanches in other parts of the French Alps. On Friday, three skiers were killed by an avalanche near the winter sports resort of Val d'Isère.