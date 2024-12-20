7.10 a.m.

After the death drive through the Magdeburg Christmas market, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (both SPD) want to come to the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt today. A memorial service is to be held in the cathedral in the evening. One day after the attack that left two people dead and dozens injured, many questions remain unanswered - above all the motives of the arrested suspect for the alleged attack. "We do not yet know the background to the crime, we are considering everything", said a police spokeswoman when asked.

The investigating authorities are still assuming a single perpetrator. Indications that a second car, possibly relevant to the crime, had been spotted in the city center had not been confirmed, the police told X. "We currently have no indications of accomplices," said a spokeswoman. Among other things, searches are being carried out. The spokeswoman went on to say in the morning that a search was underway in Bernburg. She did not give any details. The suspect was officially questioned during the night.

The 50-year-old from Saudi Arabia was confronted and arrested at the scene of the crime. The suspect is a doctor who lives and works in Bernburg, said Saxony-Anhalt Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU). According to previous findings, he was not known to the authorities as an Islamist. According to Haseloff, the perpetrator drove into the crowd at the Christmas market in a rented car. According to the newspaper "Bild", citing the police, the drive extended over 400 meters on the grounds.