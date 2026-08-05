According to initial reports, several men have been injured and a woman has been arrested in London's famous Covent Garden. Much remains unclear.

Several people have been stabbed in the heart of London. A 47-year-old woman is considered a suspect and has been arrested, according to several media outlets citing the London Metropolitan Police. The incident reportedly took place in Covent Garden, a neighborhood in Westminster popular with tourists.

According to police, the victims are four men aged 34, 39, 42, and 52. They were found with stab wounds. The men were treated and taken to the hospital, the London Ambulance Service said, according to Sky News.

According to reports, emergency responders were called to the scene around noon, and London Air Ambulance was also alerted. Emergency responders did not initially provide any further details regarding the circumstances or the severity of the injuries.