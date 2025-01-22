Several people are injured in an attack in Aschaffenburg. (symbolic image) Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Several people are attacked in a park in Aschaffenburg DE. Two suspects were arrested. The background is unclear.

Lea Oetiker

Several people were injured in a park in Aschaffenburg DE.

The police have now confirmed two deaths.

Allegedly by a stabbing weapon.

The background is still unclear. Show more

Several people are believed to have been seriously injured by a stabbing weapon in a park in Aschaffenburg. A police spokesman told several German media outlets that a child and three adults were allegedly injured. The police have since confirmed two deaths. It is still unclear whether the child is among them.

The police have provisionally arrested two suspects.

The background is still unclear. Rail traffic is currently suspended because one suspect is said to have tried to flee across the tracks.

