Dramatic videos emerge in the midst of the escalation between Iran, Israel and the USA: An F-15 crashes over Kuwait while on fire. Little has been officially confirmed so far - but the images raise many questions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video circulating on the internet shows a burning F-15 crashing over Kuwait, but the incident has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to reports, the pilots are said to have saved themselves by ejecting, but no details are available.

According to the authorities, several fighter jets crashed. Show more

On the third day of the military escalation in the Middle East, a serious incident has occurred over Kuwait. The government of Kuwait announced that several US military jets had crashed.

Several video recordings are circulating on social networks that are said to show an F-15 losing altitude in a spiral with flames from one engine. Shortly afterwards, the plane disappears from the picture. The authenticity, exact time and exact location of the footage have not yet been independently verified.

According to initial reports , the jet is said to have come down in northern Kuwait near the Iraqi border, in a sparsely populated area near the Khor Abdullah waterway. Videos on social media show that the two pilots were able to save themselves by ejecting. Individual eyewitnesses reportedly observed local residents helping one of the pilots after landing.

Iran makes downing claim

It is still unclear exactly what was behind the crashes. Iran claimed that an F-15 had been shot down. At the same time, there are unconfirmed reports of possible "friendly fire", i.e. an accidental shooting down by Iranian or allied forces. There is no official statement on this either.

The US Department of Defense and the US Air Force had not commented on the possible loss of an aircraft or the condition of the crew at the time of the reports.

What is the F-15?

The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather, air superiority fighter jet. According to the US Air Force, the aircraft is characterized by high manoeuvrability, strong acceleration, long range and modern avionics. The high thrust-to-weight ratio in particular is considered decisive in air combat.

The F-15E Strike Eagle variant is also designed for precision attacks on ground targets and can fly both air superiority and deep strike missions.