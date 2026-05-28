Eight US soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, in an accident involving a US military truck in Poland.

ARCHIVE - US soldiers stand in front of a US flag after their arrival at the US airbase in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim. Photo: Frank May/dpa (archive photo)

The accident occurred not far from the military training area in Drawsko Pomorskie in the west of the country, a spokesman for the Polish military police told the radio station Rmf.fm. "The soldiers were on their way to an exercise. They were sitting on the loading area and on benches. The right wheel of the vehicle grazed the edge of the road and tipped onto its side." The most likely cause of the accident was carelessness on the part of the driver.

The seriously injured US soldier was transported by rescue helicopter to a hospital in Gryfice. Six others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One injured soldier reportedly refused treatment.

According to US military sources, around 7,400 soldiers were stationed in Poland as of the middle of this month. Most of them rotate regularly between various US military bases in Europe.