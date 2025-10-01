After the severe earthquake in the Philippines, parts of the country are in a state of emergency. More than 600 aftershocks and massive destruction are making the work of the rescue services more difficult.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 has shaken the Philippine islands of Cebu and Leyte and triggered more than 600 aftershocks.

At least 69 people lost their lives, mainly due to landslides and the collapse of buildings. Numerous others were injured.

The authorities initiated extensive rescue measures, while social media showed the extent of the destruction with dramatic images. Show more

The magnitude 6.9 quake struck the Southeast Asian island state late Tuesday evening (local time) off the coasts of the islands of Cebu and Leyte at a shallow depth of just ten kilometers, according to the US earthquake monitoring station USGS.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, more than 600 aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 4.8 have occurred so far. A warning of a possible tsunami with waves up to one meter high had already been issued in the evening - the all-clear was later given.

The provinces of Cebu and Leyte are densely populated, with a total of almost six million people living here. They are located in the center of the Philippines, more than 500 kilometers south of the capital Manila.

"We believe that this earthquake has triggered a major disaster," said Alejandro. "There are still aftershocks and many do not want to return to their homes, especially in Bogo City." The coastal city had the most victims: at least 30 people died in a landslide here, according to the disaster control authorities.

In the city of San Remigio, 22 people reportedly lost their lives. Several died during a sporting event. "The victims were playing basketball in the sports hall when it collapsed," said police chief Jan Ace Elcid Layug.

There was also concern that the quake could have triggered a tsunami: "We were afraid because San Remigio is on the coast," said Deputy Mayor Alfie Reynes.

Authorities report many injured

Search and rescue operations are currently a priority, Alejandro emphasized. "We are still in the golden hour. We can still save more lives."

Many buildings collapsed due to the earth tremors and the power supply was interrupted. Roads were littered with debris and cracked.

Bodies were lined up in front of the Cebu Provincial Hospital, the main hospital in Bogo City. "It's a very sad sight," said Ainjeliz Orong from the provincial administration. All patients had to be evacuated from the damaged building and were initially housed in tents.

Dramatic videos on social media

Videos and photos on social media showed damaged buildings, including churches, and people running into the streets in panic. Footage shows the hall shaking during the Miss Asia Pacific International gala night.

Another video shows terrified people taking shelter under a table and praying while ceilings collapse in a shopping mall. Another shows scooters and cars stopping on a swaying bridge. The footage cannot be verified.

In the city of Tabuelan, a highway was blocked by a landslide, while a fire broke out in a shopping mall in the city of Consolacion, according to the disaster management agency.

The Philippines is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic belt that surrounds the Pacific Ocean on three sides. It is the most geologically active zone on earth and is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. This is because different plates of the earth's crust meet here - tectonic shifts and faults occur.

