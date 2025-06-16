The district of Cancia in the municipality of Borca di Cadore is particularly affected, where a landslide carried tons of debris into the valley. Screenshot X/ Vigili del Fuoco

In the Italian province of Belluno, severe storms have led to heavy flooding and landslides, leaving many people trapped in their homes.

On Sunday evening, the Veneto region in Italy was hit by severe storms. The consequences were devastating: floods and landslides caused extensive damage in the province of Belluno.

The district of Cancia in the municipality of Borca di Cadore was particularly affected, where a landslide carried tons of debris down into the valley. According to the newspaper "Corriere della Sera", around ten residents are trapped in their homes.

Mud and stones also flooded the state road 51 to Cortina, which was closed for several hours. The fire department and civil defense are working tirelessly to clear the affected houses and bring the residents to safety.

50 millimetres of rain in 30 minutes

The landslide occurred after a heavy thunderstorm that brought 50 millimetres of rain within 30 minutes. Several cars were damaged and there were power cuts.

People are also trapped in other parts of the Cadore region, such as Alpago. Numerous calls for help were made on social media: "Come save us, we are isolated."

Some houses are filled with rubble right down to the lower floors. In their distress, some people are trying to reach relatives on foot. A storm had already hit the same region in 2009. A mother and her son lost their lives.

Second storm in a few days

The authorities continued to monitor the situation closely on Monday morning. The municipal administration and the Pro Loco tourism association are advising residents to stay in the upper floors of their homes and not to leave them. Large boulders continue to block the exits of some houses.

This is already the second severe storm in just a few days. On Saturday, a massive landslide occurred between San Vito di Cadore and Cortina d'Ampezzo, leaving a huge cloud of dust in the valley.