ARCHIVE - Cars drive on a snow-covered highway in Houston. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP/dpa Keystone

In large parts of the USA, authorities and the population are preparing for a severe winter storm with snow, ice and strong winds. Meteorologists are expecting massive effects from the southern states to the east coast.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Millions of Americans are bracing themselves for a winter storm with snow and ice at the weekend. It is expected to be one of the biggest storms in recent years, wrote the "Washington Post" about the weather warnings. According to ABC News, more than 120 million Americans could be affected - that's about a third of all inhabitants of the United States.

Storms and snow are expected for southern states, parts of the Midwest and the east coast of the United States, including the metropolis of New York and the US capital Washington. The winter storm is expected to reach the east coast of the United States by Sunday.

Warning against traveling, protect pets

The National Weather Service warned on Thursday of slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. The combination of snowfall and wind could severely reduce visibility on the roads. Trees could fall and there could also be power outages. The weather service also warned of hypothermia and frostbite and advised Americans to protect pets from the cold. Strong winds will make the temperature feel even colder than it already is, it added.

In the southern state of Texas, state emergency management has been activated to help in the event of incidents, as announced by Governor Greg Abbott. This involves, for example, increased monitoring of the energy supply or clearing roads in the event of an emergency.