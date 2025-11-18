Human remains were found on the A45. KEYSTONE

Two severed hands were discovered on the A45 highway in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Monday night. The police have identified a woman from Eritrea and are now investigating the background to the case.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two severed hands belonging to a woman from Eritrea have been found on the A45 highway in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Clues lead to a refugee shelter, but investigators found no traces of a crime in her room.

A homicide squad is investigating the case, so far without any further findings. Show more

Human remains were discovered on the A45 highway in North Rhine-Westphalia DE on Monday night. As reported by the "Bild" newspaper, they are two severed hands. According to "WDR", they belong to a woman from Eritrea who could be identified from her fingerprints.

Further details emerged on Monday evening. According to information from "Bild", one lead leads to a refugee shelter in a large city in the federal state. However, the location where the body was found is far away from the woman's home. She has not yet been reported missing and investigators found no evidence of a violent crime in her room.

The police temporarily closed the A45 between the Olpe-Süd junction and Freudenberg in order to search the area again. However, the closure was lifted on the same day. A homicide squad is investigating. No other body parts have been found so far. Forensic experts are now to clarify how the hands were cut off