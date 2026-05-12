ARCHIVE - People mark Israel's annual Memorial Day at the site of the Nova music festival where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted in the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel. Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa Keystone

According to an investigation, the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 and the hostage-taking of numerous abductees involved the systematic use of sexualized violence. A civilian commission in Israel published its conclusions after an investigation lasting more than two years.

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The report mentions "rape and gang rape, sexual torture and mutilation, forced nudity, executions in connection with sexualized violence, sexualized assaults on corpses and sexualized assaults in the presence of family members".

Scope and basis of the investigation

According to the commission, the 300-page report is based on extensive witness statements, visual documentation and forensic evidence. It identified "13 recurring patterns of abuse in different locations and at different stages of the attacks". These included "persistent sexualized violence while held hostage and the targeted digital dissemination of violence to reinforce terror and humiliation". The findings showed that these crimes were not isolated incidents, but a "widespread and systematic pattern of violence".

Unprecedented Hamas attack and devastating Gaza war

On October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people in border communities and at a music festival and displacing more than 250 people in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with a military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which led to a prolonged war and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

Israel has been repeatedly accused of war crimes, including genocide, for its harsh actions in the Gaza war, in which tens of thousands of people were killed. The Israeli government strictly rejects this accusation. Some of the hostages were freed by the Israeli army, others were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Mortal remains were also handed over.

Commission creates "archive for war crimes"

Survivors of the Nova music festival, for example, reported that they had witnessed rapes followed by the murder of the victim. After their release, Israeli hostages told of sexual assaults during their captivity in the Gaza Strip. An aid worker in a morgue reported that victims of the October 7 attack had facial and genital mutilations.

"For two years, we have listened to survivors and witnesses, carefully evaluated the evidence and dealt with material that is often hard to comprehend," said lawyer Cochav Elkajam Levy, founder of the Civilian Commission. The evidence has been secured in a "war crimes archive" to ensure "that their voices are heard and the world knows what happened", she explained. "We cannot prevent future atrocities by ignoring, denying, questioning or looking the other way." Hamas itself had denied sexualized violence on 7 October.

Rigorous examination of evidence

The report provides a detailed roadmap for prosecution, the commission said in its communication. The head of the commission and lawyer Merav Israeli-Amarant emphasized that the evidence was rigorously examined and compared during the documentation process. This was based on hundreds of interviews, photos, videos, site visits, forensic assessments and geolocation, among other things. The aim was always to "establish the truth with precision, independence and integrity while protecting the dignity, privacy and safety of survivors, victims and their families".