Despite the ceasefire, Israel has launched a major offensive in Lebanon. Hezbollah sees this as a violation and continues to attack. And now Iran is considering calling off the ceasefire. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the devastating Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia has announced that it will continue its attacks against Israel.

Unlike Iran, US Vice President JD Vance does not consider Lebanon to be included in the agreed ceasefire.

Due to the danger of possible sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the navy of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has pointed out two alternative routes along the Iranian coast.

Two Chinese oil tankers are approaching the Strait of Hormuz and could become the first large ships to pass through the strait since the US-Iranian ceasefire. Show more

Just 30 hours after the ceasefire was announced, the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon continues. US Vice President JD Vance is to lead a US delegation meeting with Iranian representatives in Pakistan on Saturday. According to the US, Lebanon was not part of the agreement.

blue News summarizes what happened on Thursday night (9.4.).

Hezbollah militia: attacks on Israel continue

Following the devastating Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia has announced that it will continue its attacks against Israel. In response to Israel's "violation of the ceasefire", the Kibbutz Manara in northern Israel was shelled during the night, according to a statement by the Shiite militia. The counter-attacks on Israel would continue until the Israeli-American aggression ceased. Israel has also already announced that it will continue its attacks on targets in Lebanon.

After just 30 hours, the ceasefire is therefore on extremely shaky ground. According to the Fars news agency, Iran is considering withdrawing from the ceasefire due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Hezbollah.

Rescue workers in front of the rubble of a building after the Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Vance speaks of "misunderstanding"

Unlike Iran, US Vice President JD Vance does not see Lebanon as being included in the agreed ceasefire. Vance told CNN that Iran's assumption was a misunderstanding. "Neither we nor the Israelis have said that this would be part of the ceasefire." Vance made it clear that the US had never even hinted at such promises. "What we have said is that the ceasefire would focus on Iran and US allies." According to Vance, these include the Arab Gulf states as well as Israel.

From Friday, Vance will have the opportunity to clear up the misunderstanding: the Vice President is to lead a US delegation in the negotiations with Iran in Pakistan.

Representatives of the Iranian leadership see Israel's ongoing attacks against the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon as a violation of the agreement with the USA. According to the mediator Pakistan, the ceasefire also explicitly applies to Lebanon.

Shortly before Vance's comments, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammed-Bagher Ghalibaf questioned the meaningfulness of the negotiations with the USA. He accused Washington of breaking its promises even before the negotiations had begun - again referring to Lebanon. He also lamented the intrusion of a drone into Iranian airspace and the fact that Iran was being denied the right to enrich uranium. "Therefore, negotiations on a bilateral ceasefire make no sense," wrote the former military commander on Platform X. He is also reportedly leading the negotiations with the USA in Islamabad.

Iran's President Massud Peseshkian also described the Israeli attacks on Lebanon as incompatible with the ceasefire agreements. "A central condition was also the ceasefire in Lebanon," he said in a telephone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He warned that Iran would react consistently to any violation.

Because of sea mines: Iran points to alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz

Due to the danger of possible sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the navy of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has pointed out two alternative routes along the Iranian coast. "All ships intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz" should use "alternative routes to protect themselves from possible collisions with sea mines", according to a statement published in Iranian media.

There are instructions for an alternative entry and exit through the strait. The routes run south and north of the island of Larak. To enter the Gulf from the Arabian Sea, ships must pass between the Iranian coast and Larak. The shipping magazine "Lloyd's List" has referred to this passage as the "Tehran tollbooth".

However, the Greek head of government Kyriakos Mitsotakis is calling for toll-free and safe shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the Iran war. "I don't think the international community would be prepared to accept Iran setting up a toll booth for every ship that passes through the Strait of Hormuz," he told the US television station CNN. "That seems completely unacceptable to me."

First tankers test Strait of Hormuz

Two Chinese oil tankers are approaching the Strait of Hormuz and could become the first large ships to pass through the strait since the US-Iranian ceasefire. The ships - one loaded with Iraqi crude oil, the other with Saudi crude oil - identify themselves as Chinese tankers in their tracking systems, which is usually done for security reasons when a passage authorized by Iran is planned. Whether the passage will succeed is uncertain.

While Trump has declared the strait open, Iran insists on controlling traffic militarily and has told ships that the strait will remain closed. Several ships recently turned back at the last minute. A successful passage would also be a first for the state-owned company Cosco - its tankers have been stuck in the Gulf since the start of the war.