Dozens of rescue workers are on the scene. Screenshot 7news

In Australia, a swimmer is attacked by a shark and injured so badly that she dies a short time later. It is the third attack in three months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the Australian state of Queensland, a teenager was attacked and killed by a shark while swimming in the sea. The animal attacked the young woman in the late afternoon (local time) off the sandy Bribie Island near Brisbane, reported the broadcaster 7News, citing the emergency services.

The injuries to her upper body were so "catastrophic" that rescuers who rushed to the scene were unable to help her. According to reports in various media, the victim was 17 years old.

Third attack in three months

The shark is said to have attacked the teenager around 100 meters from the shore of Woorim Beach. The beach is popular with swimmers, surfers and fishermen in the region. It was initially unclear which species of shark was involved.

It was the third shark attack in Queensland in three months. In December, a man was killed by one of the predatory fish while spearfishing near Humpy Island in the Great Barrier Reef. A few weeks earlier, another spearfisherman was attacked near Gladstone and injured in both arms and one hand.