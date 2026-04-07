Kim Jong Un's daughter is making more and more appearances alongside her father - at military appointments, missile tests and state ceremonies. South Korea's secret service already sees her as the possible next ruler of North Korea.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you South Korea's intelligence service classifies Kim Jong Un's daughter as a probable political successor - based on concrete intelligence information.

The girl is deliberately shown in military stagings to make her role as a future leader visible and create acceptance.

Little is officially known about her, and experts believe it is possible that other children - such as a son - could also be possible successors. Show more

The South Korean intelligence service NIS considers the daughter of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un to be his political successor. "This is not a judgment based on simple circumstantial evidence, but on intelligence information," said NIS Director Lee Jong Seok, as reported by South Korea's official news agency Yonhap. Lee made the remarks during a parliamentary briefing.

Most recently, Kim Jong Un's daughter appeared more frequently with her father during army visits. In mid-March, North Korea's state news agency KCNA published photos of the young girl apparently driving a tank alongside her father at a military training base.

Kim Jong Un is increasingly taking his daughter with him on official occasions: South Korea's secret service assumes that the now 13- or 14-year-old will one day inherit her father. KEYSTONE

Will she be North Korea's first female leader?

Such pictures of her - with military vehicles, at missile sites or at the shooting range - are no coincidence. She is not only a "leader in the making", but also a symbol of North Korea's new strength. And according to the South Korean intelligence service NIS, they are intended to dispel doubts about a female leader.

Until now, the patriarchal North Korea has been ruled exclusively by men: starting with state founder Kim Il Sung, who was succeeded by his son Kim Jong Il, until grandson Kim Jong Un finally took power in 2011.

According to KCNA, the photo provided by the North Korean state news agency KCNA shows the daughter of Kim Jong Un, the ruler of North Korea, testing a new pistol on the firing range of an ammunition factory. sda

Kim Jong Un's daughter was first seen in state media photos in 2022. Since then, she has accompanied her father on several official occasions, including several missile tests and a state visit to China.

Kim Jong Un shows his daughter what is important in North Korea at a military parade. KEYSTONE

Kim could also have a son

Officially, however, little is known about her. Neither her age nor her name have been confirmed by the North Korean state media. According to former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman, who met Kim in person in North Korea in 2013, the daughter's first name is said to be "Ju Ae". Her age is estimated to be around 13 or 14.

However, the assessment of Kim's political succession is controversial. Some experts believe that Kim Jong Un may have other children in addition to his daughter. These are said to include a son, who could be presented to the public at a later date.