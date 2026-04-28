Currently serving as mayor of Genoa: Silvia Salis. Keystone

A new figure is coming to the fore in Italian politics. Silvia Salis has quickly emerged as a serious challenger to Giorgia Meloni. With clear positions and a fresh style, she is gaining influence.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Silvia Salis has developed from a top athlete into the mayor of Genoa and a prominent opponent of Giorgia Meloni.

With progressive positions and a direct style, she appeals to younger voters in particular and benefits from growing dissatisfaction with the government.

Despite her rapid rise, she faces the challenge of asserting herself in the established Italian party landscape in the long term. Show more

In 2012, Silvia Salis represented her country as a hammer thrower at the Olympic Games in London. Today, she is one of the most talked-about people in Italy. In an astonishingly short space of time, the former athlete and current mayor of Genoa has become one of the toughest challengers to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Yet Salis was initially far removed from big politics. Her career began in sport: as a hammer thrower, she represented Italy in international competitions and was among the national leaders for years. This time shaped her public profile - disciplined, determined, non-conformist.

After the end of her active career, she switched to the level of sports functionary and became Vice President of the Italian Olympic Committee.

Silvia Salis in 2011 at the World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea. Imago

Clear antithesis to Meloni

Her political rise then came surprisingly quickly. Salis used her fame and her network to position herself as an independent, progressive voice. In May 2025, she was elected mayor of Genoa, Italy's sixth-largest city, as the lead candidate of her center-left alliance in the first round of voting.

Since then, she has focused on issues such as social justice, equality and a more open migration policy - clear opposites to Meloni's right-wing conservative line.

It is precisely these contrasts that make her interesting for many on the center-left in view of the next parliamentary elections in 2027. While established parties in Italy have been struggling with internal conflicts for years, Salis has managed to present herself as a fresh alternative. Her appearances are direct, often emotional, but strategically calculated. Observers see this as a style that appeals to younger voters in particular.

A breath of fresh air in the opposition

Politically, she is also benefiting from the growing dissatisfaction with the Meloni government. Rising living costs, economic uncertainty and socio-political tensions have raised doubts in parts of the population. Salis has succeeded in tapping into this mood without being clearly tied to a traditional party structure.

Nevertheless, she faces major hurdles. Italian politics is strongly characterized by established networks, and the path to the top usually leads through long-term party careers.

One thing is certain: with her unusual career from top-class sport to politics, Silvia Salis is bringing a breath of fresh air to the Italian opposition. Whether she actually becomes a serious power option against Giorgia Meloni depends on whether she can translate her current tailwind into concrete political structures.

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