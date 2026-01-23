The farce surrounding the Reflecting Pool in Washington shows no signs of ending: Now Donald Trump has turned on his own federal prosecutor, and there are even reports that she may be fired. The facts, however, are clear.

The botched renovation of the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., has become a stumbling block for Donald Trump.

Saga um Reflecting Pool "She messed it up": Now Trump is lashing out at his own people

Here's what it's all about Following the closure of the investigation into vandalism at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on the district attorney in charge, Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro's office—along with experts—had concluded that shoddy work by a construction company was to blame for the problems with the expensive renovation of the pool.

According to a media report, Trump is also considering firing Pirro.

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool is one of Trump's prestige projects. Summary created with

Botched job or vandalism? The failed renovation of the Reflecting Pool in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C., has long since become a major political issue.

Despite statements to the contrary from his own Department of Justice, U.S. President Donald Trump still insists that vandalism is to blame for the problems—and not, for example, installation errors by the contractor.

"Like a cheap umbrella"

Following the closure of the investigation, however, U.S. President Donald Trump is now lashing out fiercely at the district attorney in charge, Jeanine Pirro—who is actually a close Trump ally. “I guess she failed. I don’t know what the hell happened there,” Trump said on Monday. Pirro simply caved in, the president explained—“collapsed like a cheap umbrella.”

Pirro's team had concluded that shoddy workmanship, not vandalism, was to blame for the breakdowns. Over the weekend, the president had already publicly criticized Pirro, a former Fox News anchor, on his Truth Social platform for this reason.

Now Trump is even considering firing Pirro, as CNN reports. Citing two insiders, the report states that the president spent the weekend ranting furiously about the decision to halt the investigation. He was said to be particularly angry that he had not been informed of the move beforehand.

Donald Trump has lashed out at U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro—who is actually a close Trump ally. Environmental Protection Agency

A stumbling block instead of a flagship

Why is the U.S. president so adamant about the vandalism allegation and lashing out at his own people? To understand this, you need to know that the U.S. president cares deeply about his many construction projects. And the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial is high on that list.

The last major renovation of the pool began during the term of Trump’s nemesis, Obama; it lasted several years and cost $34 million. Trump believed he could carry out the project much more quickly and at a far lower cost. “It’ll last. I’d say 50 years,” he said in early May.

But it lasted only a few days. Just one day after the opening, a Park Service engineer noticed that the new lining of the pool had already begun to peel away, and, according to documents from the Department of Justice, blamed the contractor for the error, as reported by the *Washington Post* reports.

Pieces of Trump’s new pool liner, tinted “American Flag Blue,” were floating scattered across the surface, and algae blooms were turning the water green—just as before.

Instead of serving as a showcase for Trump’s skills as a developer, the Reflecting Pool has now become a stumbling block for the U.S. president. After all, Trump had actually wanted to return to his other projects long ago—such as redesigning Washington’s skyline, including a new ballroom in the White House and an imposing triumphal arch.

"Hasty and sloppy installation"

Now, however, everyone is talking about the pool again. Government documents “clearly show that a rushed and sloppy installation by AIC, the general contractor,” led to the visible damage to the pool’s new lining, wrote Pirro and one of her deputies. Pirro also accused the Ministry of the Interior of withholding relevant documents, which she claimed had derailed the investigation.

Trump, however, directed his anger exclusively at Pirro and the alleged vandals. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who had been criticized, echoed this sentiment and confirmed that vandals had “repeatedly” damaged the site. He also stated that his department had acted openly and honestly toward the Justice Department’s attorneys.

The saga surrounding the Reflecting Pool says a lot about the political climate in Trump’s America. However, the fact that the vandalism allegation was untenable even before the investigation was closed—and is downright absurd—is almost completely lost in the debate.

For example, the "Washington Post" analyzed satellite images and footage taken during the renovation work and concluded that the problems were caused by workmanship errors. Numerous experts also reached this conclusion—and ultimately, so did Jeanine Pirro.