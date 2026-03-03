Sue Strong wins 800,000 dollars after a spontaneous detour. UPI

A 65-year-old woman from Michigan went to buy pizza during her lunch break - and hit a record jackpot on the side. She won the equivalent of over 820,000 dollars in the lottery game "Club Keno The Jack".

Sven Ziegler

According to the Michigan Lottery, the win is a new record for this supplementary game.

The 65-year-old plans to use the money for bills, her family and her savings. Show more

A spontaneous trip to the store has changed the life of Sue Strong from Shelby Township in the US state of Michigan. The 65-year-old wanted to get pizza during her lunch break - and bought a ticket for the lottery game "Club Keno", including the additional option "The Jack".

As the news agency UPI reports, Strong watched the draw on her cell phone while she ate her lunch. When all of her "The Jack" numbers were drawn and the jackpot was then reset to 10,000 dollars, she knew she had won.

"I play Club Keno regularly and always add The Jack to my ticket," Strong told the Michigan Lottery. The moment of winning was "nerve-wracking and exciting". "To be honest, I've barely slept since then."

New record for "Club Keno The Jack"

With her win of 822,159 dollars, Strong set a new record for "Club Keno The Jack", according to the Michigan Lottery. The previous highest win was 677,141 dollars and was achieved in March 2025.

The 65-year-old is already clear about what she plans to do with the money: some of it will be used to pay bills and some for her family. She would also like to increase her savings.