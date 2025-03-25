  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Music video goes viral She sings for Elon Musk - and the web goes crazy

Nicole Agostini

25.3.2025

46-year-old Alessandra Basher publishes a song about Elon Musk on her X account: she praises the tech tycoon above all else - and causes heated discussions with her jubilant aria.

25.03.2025, 17:42

25.03.2025, 17:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alessandra Basher is a mother from America who owns the X account @alessandrajokes with over 5,000 followers.
  • She has now published a music video about Elon Musk on her social media account.
  • The video has gone viral on X: it has been viewed over 1.8 million times so far.
Show more

Alessandra Basher publishes a music video about Elon Musk on her X account @alessandrajokes. She thanks the richest man in the world for all his achievements: That he builds rockets, produces Teslas, is involved in politics, rules Twitter - and so on.

The music video, which you can watch above, is going viral on X: it has already reached over 1.8 million views - and over 2900 comments. The discussions on the social media channel are very heated: while some interpret the song as a parody or are against Elon Musk, others defend him and celebrate him.

The mother from America writes about herself on X that she would like to be a stand-up comedienne. Perhaps this Elon Musk song will launch her career.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Tesla is burning. Elon Musk can't explain

Tesla is burningElon Musk can't explain "hatred and violence from the left"