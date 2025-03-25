46-year-old Alessandra Basher publishes a song about Elon Musk on her X account: she praises the tech tycoon above all else - and causes heated discussions with her jubilant aria.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alessandra Basher is a mother from America who owns the X account @alessandrajokes with over 5,000 followers.

She has now published a music video about Elon Musk on her social media account.

The video has gone viral on X: it has been viewed over 1.8 million times so far. Show more

Alessandra Basher publishes a music video about Elon Musk on her X account @alessandrajokes. She thanks the richest man in the world for all his achievements: That he builds rockets, produces Teslas, is involved in politics, rules Twitter - and so on.

The music video, which you can watch above, is going viral on X: it has already reached over 1.8 million views - and over 2900 comments. The discussions on the social media channel are very heated: while some interpret the song as a parody or are against Elon Musk, others defend him and celebrate him.

The mother from America writes about herself on X that she would like to be a stand-up comedienne. Perhaps this Elon Musk song will launch her career.

