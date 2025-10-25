"Asia's Jacky Kennedy": Thailand's ex-queen Sirikit is dead - Gallery Once half the world seemed to be at the queen's feet. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mourning for Sirikit is widespread in Thailand. Image: dpa Sirikit was extremely popular among the people and was known as a benefactor. (archive picture) Image: dpa The birthday of the Queen Mother was traditionally celebrated as Mother's Day. (archive picture) Image: dpa "Asia's Jacky Kennedy": Thailand's ex-queen Sirikit is dead - Gallery Once half the world seemed to be at the queen's feet. (archive picture) Image: dpa Mourning for Sirikit is widespread in Thailand. Image: dpa Sirikit was extremely popular among the people and was known as a benefactor. (archive picture) Image: dpa The birthday of the Queen Mother was traditionally celebrated as Mother's Day. (archive picture) Image: dpa

She was known as the "Mother of the Nation" or the "Asian Jack Kennedy": Thailand's former queen and later Queen Mother Sirikit has died at the age of 93. A brief portrait.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Thai Queen Sirikit has died in Bangkok at the age of 93.

She was the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and was regarded as an influential monarch.

She was revered as the "mother of the nation" because of her closeness to the people and shaped Thai public life for decades. Show more

The former Thai Queen Sirikit is dead. She died on Friday evening at the age of 93, as the royal house in Bangkok announced in an official statement. The court announced a funeral "with the highest royal honors" and declared a one-year mourning period.

Sirikit was still revered as a queen in her homeland to this day. Who was the woman who touched so many people?

Sirikit Kitiyakara was born in Bangkok on August 12, 1932. She came from an old aristocratic family and was the great-granddaughter of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who modernized Siam at the time. Her father, Prince Chandaburi Saranath, was a diplomat, which is why the family often lived abroad. Sirikit attended schools in England, Denmark and France before completing her education at a boarding school in Geneva.

"Hate at first sight"

Sirikit met her future husband in 1947: Prince Bhumibol Adulyadej. He was studying in Lausanne at the time. Their liaison was one of the greatest love stories of the international aristocracy in the last century. At the beginning - she was 15, he was 19 - it didn't look like it at all. "It was hate at first sight," Sirikit recalled many years later of their first meeting in Paris in 1947.

In October 1948, Bhumibol had a car accident on Lake Geneva in which he lost an eye. Sirikit traveled regularly from London to Switzerland to visit him in hospital. The couple finally became engaged in 1949 and were married on April 28, 1950 at Sra Pathum Palace in Bangkok. Bhumibol was crowned just a few days later. Sirikit was 17 years old at the time. The couple had four children, three daughters and one son, the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

After the coronation, King Bhumibol initially continued his studies in Lausanne, where their first daughter, Ubol Ratana, was born on April 5, 1951. The family then returned to Thailand.

Their marriage was considered an unusual partnership. Sirikit and Bhumibol are said to have consulted each other frequently on important issues. When Bhumibol entered a Buddhist monastery for a time in 1956, she was appointed regent - only the second woman in Thailand's history to hold this office.

A warm-hearted monarch

In the decades that followed, Sirikit became a formative figure in public life. With her "Support" foundation, she promoted traditional craftsmanship and created income opportunities for women in rural regions. During the Vietnam War, she was involved in refugee aid and later initiated programs to support people from Cambodia. She also campaigned for interfaith dialog and promoted peaceful coexistence between Buddhists and Muslims.

Sirikit was regarded as a warm-hearted monarch who sought direct contact with the people. She spoke in simple terms and distributed food and handmade silk fabrics. This closeness made her very popular. Since the 1980s, official documents have referred to her as the "Mother of the Nation" - an honorary title that lasted until her death.

For a long time, Bhumibol and Sirikit were among the most important figures in the international aristocracy. Photographs of the diplomat's daughter often adorned front pages around the world, and fashion magazines celebrated her as a style icon. Vanity Fair once praised her as "Asia's Jackie Kennedy", while Paris Match described her as the most beautiful queen ever. In the 1950s and 1960s, Thailand's regent was regarded as the epitome of Asian grace and elegance.

Still the queen of the Thais today

After suffering a stroke in 2012, Sirikit withdrew completely from the public eye. Since the death of her husband in 2016, she has lived in seclusion in Chitralada Palace in Bangkok.

Since then, few photos have been released by the palace. When Maha Vajiralongkorn married for the fourth time in May 2019 and was crowned shortly afterwards, the old lady was not present. A few days earlier, she had to be taken to hospital, officially due to a fever. The wedding also gave Thailand a new queen: Suthida, a former stewardess. But if you ask the Thais about their queen, the answer is usually still: Sirikit.