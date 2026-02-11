Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell lived their lives side by side for years. Image: Imago

If there is one key figure in the Epstein scandal, it is Ghislaine Maxwell. But the ex-partner of the deceased sex offender remains silent. Democrats suspect a maneuver to win over Trump for a pardon.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ghislaine Maxwell was the closest confidante of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for years.

She is currently in prison for actively helping Epstein recruit underage victims.

As the well-connected daughter of a media mogul, Maxwell acted as a social bridge to the elite, organized Epstein's agenda and played a major role in ensuring that his system remained undetected for a long time.

Maxwell refused to testify before the US Congress, but offered to exonerate Donald Trump. Observers see this as a possible attempt to obtain a pardon.

She is Epstein's most important confidant

If there is one person in the Epstein scandal who must know almost everything, it is Ghislaine Maxwell. She is the woman who lived by Epstein's side for years and knew his system from the inside.

Maxwell was more than just a life partner. In 2021, a court in New York found it proven that she helped Epstein recruit underage girls for years - girls he later abused. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Her knowledge is explosive because it goes far beyond individual victims: Maxwell was the hub of Epstein's network. For a long time, she was the only constant in the billionaire's life. She knew who was in and out of Epstein's various estates. To this day, she is therefore regarded as the one person who could provide the complete picture of the Epstein scandal.

Door opener to the elite and string-puller

Jeffrey Epstein did not move in the highest circles by chance. He had money - but money alone is not enough to get close to presidents or royals.

This is where Maxwell came into play. As the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, she had a name that suggested confidence. She was worldly, multilingual, well-connected - and accepted in high-society circles.

In December 2025, a US federal judge ruled that the grand jury documents from Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking case be made public. It shows: Her duties in the Epstein cosmos went far beyond organization.

One FBI official testified that Maxwell acted as a social bridge between Epstein and influential people. She structured procedures, personnel and stays. She organized meetings and parties and brought young women into Epstein's circle. According to the investigation files, she also ensured that victims remained calm and employees functioned.

Numerous photos were also released in the wake of the Epstein revelations - including private shots of Maxwell and Epstein. Image: Imago

Without Maxwell, Epstein would probably have attracted attention much earlier. With her, however, his life looked to the outside world like that of an eccentric, well-connected financier.

Maxwell remains silent

Until now, Ghislaine Maxwell has kept quiet about her role in the abuse network. She also gave hardly any details during her trial. Last Monday, the US Congress wanted answers. But nothing came of it: Maxwell, who was connected via video, refused to testify.

She had "as expected" exercised her right under the Fifth Amendment and did not answer any questions, said the chairman of the responsible oversight committee of the House of Representatives, James Comer, after the hearing. The Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution stipulates, among other things, that no one may be compelled to testify against themselves in criminal proceedings.

Comer emphasized that he "knew nothing" about Maxwell being pressured not to answer questions.

Maxwell's lawyer David Oscar Markus had already stated in a letter to Comer on January 20 that his client would refuse to testify. The lawyer referred to ongoing legal proceedings.

According to Markus, testifying under oath would jeopardize Maxwell's constitutional claims and incriminate her under criminal law. A hearing under these circumstances would be "political theater and a complete waste of taxpayers' money".

Hope for a pardon

Although Maxwell refused to testify on Monday, she also made an offer: she would exonerate the Clinton couple and US President Donald Trump with a statement. She is prepared to state that neither former President Bill Clinton nor former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or President Trump were guilty of any wrongdoing in their relationship with Epstein, she said, according to both Democratic and Republican MPs.

Jeffrey Epstein (right) speaks with then-US President Bill Clinton in September 1993. To the right of Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Imago

However, representatives of the Democrats suspect that the offer was calculated: Maxwell's aim was to persuade Trump to grant a pardon. "It's very clear that she's campaigning for it," said House of Representatives member Melanie Stansbury to the media on Monday. Her Democratic party colleague Suhas Subramanyam described Maxwell's behavior as "robotic" and "unrepentant". Representatives of the Republicans have not yet made any comments in this direction.

Maxwell has long been trying to challenge her 20-year prison sentence. Her lawyers say there is "substantial new evidence" that her trial was marred by constitutional violations. And in the event of a pardon, Maxwell is prepared to testify publicly.

UBS opened accounts for her

The latest Epstein revelations also link Ghislaine Maxwell to Switzerland. More precisely: with the major Swiss bank UBS. As the news agency Reuters reports, UBS is said to have opened several accounts for Maxwell in 2014. Other banks would have classified Maxwell as too risky a client - or a client who could be involved in illegal activities or damage the bank's reputation - but UBS did not.

According to Reuters, she held several accounts with UBS. The bank managed assets of up to 19 million dollars for her until at least 2019. Explosively, the accounts were opened at a time when Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting the prostitution of a minor.

UBS opened accounts for Ghislaine Maxwell when the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein were already known. Image: Keystone

From a purely legal point of view, however, UBS can hardly be blamed, according to business law expert Peter V. Kunz, quoted by SRF. The decisive factor is not morality, but legality: banks have to check whether money comes from criminal sources. Moreover, Maxwell was not yet officially known to be a defendant at the time.

Nevertheless, the question remains as to why other institutions were more cautious. The US bank JP Morgan, for example, classified Maxwell as a high-risk client back in 2011. According to Kunz, the bank will have to explain at some point why UBS apparently did not do this. UBS has so far refused to comment on the case.

