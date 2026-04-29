The US Department of Justice is trying new charges against former FBI Director James Comey. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency/Samuel Corum

Former FBI chief Comey publishes a photo of seashells on a beach, folded into figures and intended to allude to President Trump. He sees this as a call for an assassination attempt - with consequences.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Former FBI Director James Comey has been charged following an Instagram post with shells laid out on the beach.

Almost a year ago, Comey posted a picture on Instagram showing shells arranged in the shape of the numbers 86 and 47 - the authorities claim to have recognized a threat against US President Donald Trump.

Comey was dismissed by Trump during his first term in office when the FBI was investigating alleged links between Russian government officials and Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

A few months ago, another case against him for making false statements and obstructing Congress was dropped. Show more

Former FBI chief James Comey has been charged over an Instagram post with shells folded into four figures on a beach. He is accused of knowingly spreading a death threat against President Donald Trump.

In May 2025, Comey uploaded a picture of shells on Instagram that formed the numbers "86 47". Trump, the 47th President of the USA, and his supporters interpreted this as a call for an assassination attempt. Comey denied that it was a call for violence.

Archive version of Comey's deleted Instagram post. Screenshot

This is the second time that Trump's Department of Justice has pressed ahead with a lawsuit against Comey. After the new indictment, Comey appeared combative. "I'm still innocent, I'm still not afraid," he said in a short video message on the Substack platform. He also continues to believe in the independence of the court system. "So, here we go," he added. Legal experts interviewed by television stations such as CNN and MSNOW were convinced that the charges would not stand up in court.

Up to ten years in prison

The former FBI director could face up to ten years in prison if convicted, said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche at a press conference. In response to questions, he did not provide any information on how the prosecutors intend to prove that Comey had malicious intent - and why the investigation lasted almost a year.

Blanche was once a prosecutor in New York and later a personal lawyer for Trump. After his re-election, he became Deputy Attorney General. Blanche most recently took over the office on an interim basis after his predecessor Pam Bondi was fired by Trump. According to some US media reports, Trump was frustrated by the slow progress of proceedings against political opponents such as Comey.

Comey denied threats of violence

The term "86" is American slang that is mainly used in the hospitality industry. "To 86 someone" is code for cases in which a rowdy, drunk or unwanted guest is thrown out of a bar or restaurant. It can also mean that a restaurant has run out of a dish. According to the indictment, the number in combination with the "47" stands for a serious intent to harm Trump.

Comey deleted the post after criticism and later wrote on Instagram that he only saw a political message in the shell formation. He rejected the idea that he was inciting violence against Trump. "I wasn't aware that some people associate these figures with violence," he wrote.

Prosecutors in the trial will face the challenge of proving Comey clearly intended to make a threat against Trump. According to earlier statements by the ex-FBI director, he discovered the numbers made of shells while walking on the beach.

Second attempt against Comey

In November, a federal court dismissed an indictment against the critic of President Trump on other charges. The court's decision was based on the fact that the prosecutor involved in the case should not have been appointed by the US Department of Justice. She had been appointed to the post on an interim basis after the previous incumbent had come to the conclusion, according to media reports, that the evidence presented against Comey was not sufficient for an indictment.

Trump had fired Comey during his first term in office in connection with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections. At the time, the FBI was investigating possible links between Moscow and members of Trump's election campaign team. Trump insists that there was no basis for the investigation and that it was driven by his political opponents.

Similar cases without consequences

Political observers in the USA also pointed to other cases in which similar messages about numbers had no consequences. In January 2022, for example, right-wing political activist Jack Posobiec published a post on the then short messaging service Twitter that consisted solely of the number combination "86 46".

86 46 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2022

Trump's predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, was the 46th President of the United States. The Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, already attracted criticism during the 2020 presidential election campaign because the numbers "86 45" could be seen in a television interview in her office. When asked about this, Blanche said that every case is different.