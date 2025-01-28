Capitol striker Matthew Huttle was shot dead during a traffic stop in the state of Indiana. Bild: U.S. Department of Justice

Capitol striker Matthew Huttle is first pardoned by Donald Trump - and shortly afterwards shot dead by a deputy sheriff during a traffic stop. He had only been at large for a few days.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Capitol striker pardoned by Donald Trump has been shot dead during a traffic stop in the state of Indiana.

Matthew Huttle is said to have resisted arrest.

He had only been released from prison a few days earlier. Show more

Capitol striker Matthew Huttle, who was pardoned by re-elected US President Donald Trump, is dead. The 42-year-old man from Hobart was caught up in a traffic stop in the state of Indiana. However, the check by the federal officer went completely off the rails.

The rehabilitated rioter was traveling on State Road 14 on Sunday, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police. There he was stopped by a police patrol. Huttle resisted arrest by the deputy on the open road, reportedly acting aggressively during the confrontation.

Fatal shot

During the confrontation with the Trump supporter, the officer drew his weapon and fired a shot, fatally wounding Huttle. Police stated that the man "was in possession of a firearm".

County Sheriff Patrick Williamson relieved his deputy of duty for the time being, according to the news magazine "The Nightly". "Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased," Williamson said, "as any loss is traumatic for those who were close to Mr. Huttle."

Huttle invaded the Capitol

The fanatical Trump supporter had traveled to Washington on 6 January 2021 with his uncle Dale to listen to Trump's speech. He then marched outside the Capitol with around 1,500 other Trump supporters. As theWashington Postreported, he had been "at the forefront of the violence when rioters overwhelmed and overran the police barricade on the west front of the Capitol."

He stormed into the Capitol, was there for 16 minutes and also shot video. The video and images from surveillance cameras ultimately convicted him in the criminal prosecution. In 2023, he was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty.