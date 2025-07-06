Off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, a merchant ship was fired on from small boats with rifles and bazookas. An armed security team on the ship returned fire, the British Navy's Maritime Trade Monitoring Organization (UKTMO) reported on Sunday. The attack is not yet over. "The authorities are investigating."
Eight small boats involved in the attack
The private security company Ambrey issued a warning stating that a merchant ship had been attacked by a total of eight small boats while sailing through the Red Sea. Ambrey also assumed that the attack was ongoing. Initially, no one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the beginning of the war between Israel and the militant Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Houthi militia has repeatedly fired on ships. A ceasefire with the USA, which the Huthi agreed to in May, has so far been largely observed. Pirates from African countries are also active in the region.