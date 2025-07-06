Time and again, merchant ships off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea are fired upon with rifles and bazookas from small boats. (symbolic picture) Bild: Dietmar Hasenpusch/dpa

Off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, a merchant ship has been shot at with rifles and bazookas from small boats. An armed security team on the ship returned fire.

DPA dpa

Off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, a merchant ship was fired on from small boats with rifles and bazookas. An armed security team on the ship returned fire, the British Navy's Maritime Trade Monitoring Organization (UKTMO) reported on Sunday. The attack is not yet over. "The authorities are investigating."

Eight small boats involved in the attack

The private security company Ambrey issued a warning stating that a merchant ship had been attacked by a total of eight small boats while sailing through the Red Sea. Ambrey also assumed that the attack was ongoing. Initially, no one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and the militant Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Houthi militia has repeatedly fired on ships. A ceasefire with the USA, which the Huthi agreed to in May, has so far been largely observed. Pirates from African countries are also active in the region.