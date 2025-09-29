Thomas Sanford (l.) with his son. X

Thomas Jacob Sanford is the man behind the deadly attack on a church in Michigan. The former US Marine rammed the place of worship with his pickup truck, opened fire on the congregation and set flames.

Sven Ziegler

The attacker, Thomas Jacob Sanford, was a 40-year-old ex-Marine from Michigan.

He served in the Iraq War, received several medals and was considered an avid hunter.

Sanford leaves behind a family, including a son with a serious illness. Show more

The US authorities have identified the perpetrator of the shooting in Grand Blanc Township in the state of Michigan: He is Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from the nearby town of Burton. According to police, he rammed his pickup truck into the front of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church on Sunday morning, opened fire on worshippers with an assault rifle and then set fire to the building.

At least four people were killed and eight others were injured. Sanford himself was killed shortly afterwards in a gun battle with the police.

Sanford had a military career behind him. According to the US Marine Corps, he served from 2004 to 2008, most recently with the rank of sergeant. In 2007, he was stationed in Iraq for several months, and previously also in Japan. He received several awards for his missions, including the "Iraq Campaign Medal" and the "Good Conduct Medal". His last unit was at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Son suffers from rare genetic disease

Sanford was also well-known in the region in his private life. He attended Goodrich High School, where he graduated in 2004. He later worked as a truck driver for Coca-Cola. In 2016, he married a former schoolmate and the couple had a son.

The child was born with a rare genetic disorder that required numerous operations and long hospital stays. In a local report at the time, Sanford said: "You should never take having healthy children for granted."

On Facebook, he showed himself to be a passionate hunter and outdoorsman, posing with hunted animals. A former schoolmate told theNew York Timesthat he was shocked by the news: "He always seemed normal, happy to see me."

A motive for the crime is still unclear. The FBI head of operations spoke of a "targeted act of violence" and took over the investigation. President Donald Trump said on his platform: "Pray for the victims and their families. This epidemic of violence in our country must end immediately!"