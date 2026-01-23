At least two people have been killed at a school north of Bangkok. The victims are believed to be teachers. Several others were injured, and according to security forces, the suspected gunman is dead.

Here's what it's all about At least two people have been killed at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand.

According to initial reports, the fatalities are believed to be two teachers.

Media reports indicate that up to 20 people were injured; this figure has not yet been officially confirmed. Summary created with

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident at a school in Thailand. According to initial reports, the victims were two teachers, as reported by the newspaper “Khaosod,” citing emergency responders. The circumstances surrounding the incident were initially unclear.

The incident occurred this morning at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi Province, north of Bangkok. According to initial investigations, the suspected perpetrator is believed to be a teenager. Security forces report that the shooter is now dead.

Police, emergency responders, and emergency doctors arrived in large numbers. Students, teachers, and other staff were evacuated from the campus. Media reports indicated that up to 20 people were injured, some of whom are said to be in critical condition. There was initially no official confirmation of the number of casualties.