ARCHIVE – An ambulance drives through Bangkok. Photo: Carola Frentzen/dpa
Keystone
At least two people have been killed at a school north of Bangkok. The victims are believed to be teachers. Several others were injured, and according to security forces, the suspected gunman is dead.
At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident at a school in Thailand. According to initial reports, the victims were two teachers, as reported by the newspaper “Khaosod,” citing emergency responders. The circumstances surrounding the incident were initially unclear.
The incident occurred this morning at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi Province, north of Bangkok. According to initial investigations, the suspected perpetrator is believed to be a teenager. Security forces report that the shooter is now dead.
Police, emergency responders, and emergency doctors arrived in large numbers. Students, teachers, and other staff were evacuated from the campus. Media reports indicated that up to 20 people were injured, some of whom are said to be in critical condition. There was initially no official confirmation of the number of casualties.