The shots are said to have been fired at this school. Screenshot Google Maps

A deadly act of violence occurred in southern Turkey on Wednesday: At least four people were killed and more than 20 others injured, according to authorities.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Kahramanmaras, Turkey, an eighth-grader shot dead three students and a teacher, injuring 20.

The perpetrator is dead, probably using weapons belonging to his father.

The day before, there was a similar attack in Sanliurfa. Show more

Three pupils and a teacher were killed in a shooting at a school in Kahramanmaras in south-eastern Turkey. 20 people were injured, said the provincial governor Mükerrem Ünlüer.

The governor also confirmed the seriousness of the situation: "There was an attack at one of our schools. It is a very recent incident. We have information about injuries and, unfortunately, fatalities".

The incident took place at Ayşel Çalık Secondary School in the Onikişubat district. According to initial reports, police and emergency services immediately deployed after shots were reported on the school grounds.

The attacker has been dead and it is still unclear whether he took his own life. He was an eighth-grader who had presumably taken weapons from his father, a retired police officer.

Ambulances could be seen on footage from the CNN Türk channel.

Shots had already been fired at a high school in the south-eastern city of Sanliurfa - not far from Kahramanmaras - on Tuesday. 16 people were injured, including 10 pupils. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the attacker was a former pupil of the school. He had taken his own life.

Such attacks with firearms at schools are normally rare in Turkey.