Deadly shots fired during a school service cause horror in the USA. The FBI is investigating a possible terrorist background. Did the shooter act out of hatred?

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the shooting attack on a Catholic school in the US city of Minneapolis, the motive for the crime remains unclear.

Investigators are looking into whether it could be an act of domestic terrorism or a religiously motivated hate crime.

On Wednesday morning, a gunman fired through the windows of a church building on the grounds of Annunciation Catholic School, where a service was taking place at the time.

Around 200 children were attending the service.

Two children aged 8 and 10 died at the scene.

14 children and 3 adults were injured. Show more

Following the shooting in the vicinity of a Catholic school in the USA, which left two children dead, investigators are looking into the background to the crime. The FBI is investigating whether the fatal shooting should be classified as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics. Much is still unclear.

On Wednesday morning (local time), a gunman had fired through the windows into a church in the vicinity of the school where a school service was being held. He was aiming at children sitting in the pews. Two children aged 8 and 10 died at the scene. 14 children and 3 adults were injured.

Connection to the crime scene

Why did the shooter choose the Catholic school in the big city of Minneapolis in the first week after the summer vacation? Hours after the crime, the police initially made no direct connection. A connection between the shooter or his family and the church was still being investigated. The news channel CNN reported, citing a yearbook photo from 2017, that the suspect is said to have once been at the school.

Scribbles on gun: "Kill Donald Trump"

A gun belonging to the 23-year-old suspect, who killed himself after the shooting, is said to have had scribbles on it. Kristi Noem, head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), highlighted three examples in an X-Post that are said to have been found on a magazine of a gun: "For the children", "Where is your God?" and "Kill Donald Trump" - i.e. the US president. She did not specify in her statement whether this was one of the weapons he used in the violent attack in the US state of Minnesota in the north of the USA. According to police, the perpetrator had three weapons with him - a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, all of which he had purchased legally.

We have confirmation that the shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN was a 23 year-old man, claiming to be transgender.



This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 27, 2025

Media outlets reported more slogans on weapons. According to CNN, video footage shows weapons with the names of mass murderers and anti-Semitic messages on them. The broadcaster also reported on a notebook with confusing entries. The suspect is said to have written that he did not want to spread a message with the attack.

According to Noem, he is said to have described himself as a transperson. Transpersons are people who do not feel they belong to the gender they were assigned at birth.

Manifesto on YouTube

The police took video material from the YouTube platform that is attributed to the suspect. According to the investigators, it appears to show the man at the scene of the crime and also contains "disturbing texts". They spoke of a manifesto. The content has been removed from the network with the support of the FBI and is now being examined by experts.