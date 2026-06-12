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Police launch investigation Mysterious message appears on lawn shortly before Trump event

SDA

12.6.2026 - 09:17

dpatopbilder – Discoloration forming numbers can be seen on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa
dpatopbilder – Discoloration forming numbers can be seen on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa
Keystone

Just days before a major celebration of Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, a mysterious combination of numbers is causing a stir in Washington. Discoloration has appeared on the lawn of the National Mall, apparently forming the numbers “86 47.”

Keystone-SDA

12.06.2026, 09:17

12.06.2026, 10:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Discoloration has been discovered on the National Mall in Washington that is said to form the number sequence “86 47.”
  • Police are investigating the incident; the U.S. Department of the Interior is calling it vandalism.
  • Trump supporters interpret the numbers as a possible call to violence against the 47th President of the United States.
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According to media reports, discoloration has appeared on the lawn of the National Mall—the central green space in Washington between the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial—forming the number sequence “86 47.”

The sequence of numbers is often understood as an expression of resistance against U.S. President Donald Trump. The police department responsible for the park is investigating the incident, as several U.S. media outlets are reporting in unison. Celebrations for Trump’s 80th birthday are planned for Sunday on the National Mall.

In photos, the digits “8” and “7” are relatively clear, while “6” and “4” are less visible. According to NBC, the U.S. Department of the Interior described the discoloration as “insane vandalism” that will not be tolerated.

Proceedings against former FBI director

Trump and his supporters interpret the number combination as a call for an assassination attempt on the head of state: Trump is the 47th president of the United States, and the number 86 could, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, potentially be interpreted as a call to kill.

According to the U.S. reference work, “86” is an archaic expression first attested in the 1930s. Among other things, it means that something is sold out in a restaurant.

Later, the meanings “to get rid of” or “to turn away” were added. “Among the most recently adopted meanings is a logical extension of the previous ones, namely the meaning ‘to kill,’” Merriam-Webster states. However, this is rarely used.

The number combination is already the basis for a lawsuit against former FBI Director James Comey. In May 2025, Comey uploaded a photo to Instagram of shells on the beach that formed the numbers “86 47.” Comey denies that it was a call to violence. The indictment now accuses him of knowingly disseminating a death threat against Trump.

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