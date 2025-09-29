There have been gunshots and a fire in a church. Julie J/Julie J, @Malkowski6April/AP/dpa

Four people have been killed and several injured in an attack during a church service in Michigan - the suspected perpetrator is also dead.

In a church in the US state of Michigan, a man fired shots and started a fire during a church service.

Four people were killed and several others were injured.

The suspected perpetrator, a 40-year-old man, is also dead. Show more

The death toll has risen following shots fired and a fire in a church in the USA. Four victims have died, police announced after the incident in the small town of Grand Blanc in the US state of Michigan on Sunday evening (local time). Several people were also injured. The suspect, a 40-year-old man, is also dead. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now leading the investigation and is investigating the incident as a possible "targeted act of violence".

While hundreds of people were in the church for a service on Sunday, the suspect allegedly rammed the entrance door with a vehicle, according to initial police findings. He then allegedly got out and started shooting. There was also a fire.

Investigators assume that the suspect used fire accelerants and deliberately started the fire in the church. They also found some suspected explosive devices, but initially did not provide any more precise information about their possible use. According to official reports, the entire building was in flames - but the fire has since been extinguished.

Motive still unclear

However, the police have not yet provided any information on the motive. The FBI is determined to clarify the facts, circumstances and motives behind this tragedy, they said at a press conference. It is also unclear whether the shooter had any connection to the church or the people present there.

When asked how many of the victims died from gunshots and how many from the fire, the investigators explained that two of the victims died from gunshots - they did not elaborate on the other two fatalities. According to them, some people are still missing. Exactly how many is unclear.

Trump: "Targeted attack on Christians"

After the first official information about the incident, it did not take long for high-ranking politicians to speak out - including Trump. "The suspect is dead, but there is still much to clarify," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "It appears to be another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America."

However, he did not give any details and did not initially provide any evidence. Trump went on to write: "THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY!"

In August, a person shot at children in pews through the windows of a church during a school service in Minneapolis in the northern United States. Two children, aged 8 and 10, died at the scene.

Anti-religious and anti-Catholic statements

The Federal Police (FBI) later spoke of suspected terrorism, which had been confirmed. The suspect had made anti-religious and anti-Catholic statements in a manifesto and in inscriptions on the weapons. The hatred is also said to have been directed against Jews. The public prosecutor's office also mentioned hatred towards blacks and Mexicans.

US Vice President JD Vance and US Attorney General Pam Bondi asked for prayers for the victims on Platform X after the incident in Michigan. "Such violence in a place of worship is heartbreaking and terrifying," wrote Bondi. The governor of the state, Gretchen Whitmer, expressed similar sentiments on X: "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable."