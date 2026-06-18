Following the fatal shooting of an exiled Russian artist in Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that a suspect has been arrested.

The man, who holds a Georgian passport, may have been involved in the crime, Tusk said in Warsaw, according to the PAP news agency. The arrest was carried out by the police of the Lublin Voivodeship (administrative region) and the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW).

The arrest took place near Warsaw, the Lublin police officially announced. The authorities did not specify the man’s identity: “The suspect was using a passport issued to a 36-year-old Georgian citizen,” they stated.

The radio station RMF reported that counterterrorism forces were deployed during the arrest at a workers’ dormitory in Piastów. There are indications that the detainee’s passport is forged. The man may be a Chechen.

Tusk Sees Possible Case of State Terrorism

The Russian performance artist and cartoonist, who went by the pseudonym Semjon Skrepezki, was shot five times and killed on Monday on a public street in the small town of Biala Podlaska in eastern Poland.

On Wednesday, Tusk said that much of the evidence pointed to a political assassination, even if more concrete evidence was still needed. If Russia were involved, he said, this would be a case of state terrorism.

Two men from Belarus had been temporarily detained in connection with the crime. However, they were released because there was no evidence of their involvement.