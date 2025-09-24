Numerous units are currently deployed at the ICE building. X

There has been a gun attack on a building belonging to the US immigration authority ICE in Dallas. Two migrants are dead, a third person was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shots were fired at an ICE location in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

At least three people were injured and one person was killed.

Police are searching for possible rooftop snipers. Show more

There was an attack on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in the Texan metropolis of Dallas on Wednesday morning. According to local media, several shots were fired.

According to the latest information, at least two people were killed in the exchange of fire. They were migrants who were being held at the ICE station. A third detainee is in a critical condition.

The police deployed a large contingent to the ICE station shortly after 7 am. The investigation is focusing on a possible sniper. Witnesses reported that the shots were fired from the roofs of nearby buildings. According to information from WFAA, a search is underway for other potential perpetrators.

Background currently unclear

Explosive: A man with a gunshot wound was found on the roof of a neighboring law firm for immigration law. According to initial findings, it is likely to have been a self-inflicted injury. Whether he was involved in the attack remained unclear at first.

It is also unclear whether the victims are employees of the agency or detained migrants. ICE Director Todd Lyons initially refused to confirm this information.

The background to the attack remains unclear. The police spoke of an ongoing manhunt and secured the area extensively. The media are reporting a state of emergency around the affected building.