Security forces returned shots fired by a suspected assailant near the White House at the weekend, fatally wounding him. According to US media reports, the suspect is a 21-year-old man from the state of Maryland who is said to have tried to approach the White House several times. US President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the shooting, according to the Secret Service, which is responsible for his security.

dpatopbilder - US Secret Service police officers secure the scene after shots were fired in the immediate vicinity of the White House. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The course of events is described by the Secret Service as follows: The person had pulled a gun out of a bag at the government headquarters at around 6 p.m. (local time) on Saturday evening and opened fire, whereupon officers had fired back and hit the suspect. The person was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to the Secret Service, an uninvolved bystander was also injured during the exchange of fire in the capital Washington. It initially remained unclear whether the suspect or Secret Service agents were responsible. Reporters from the "New York Times" in Washington reported hearing "20 to 30 shots". Security forces were not injured, according to the Secret Service.

The location is in the middle of the capital. Many tourists also stay there.

It remains unclear why the man is said to have drawn the gun. Referring to a source from the judicial authorities, the US broadcaster CNN reported that he had previously clashed with the Secret Service: In the summer of 2025, he allegedly blocked an entrance to the White House and was then committed to a psychiatric facility for evaluation. According to the broadcaster, a judge later banned him from approaching the White House grounds.

Media reports: 21-year-old allegedly claimed to be Jesus

According to the Washington Post, a former acquaintance of the man told it that the 21-year-old had broken off contact with his closest friends at the time of the incident and claimed that he was Jesus Christ. The US broadcaster NBC wrote that the man was already known to local law enforcement authorities.

Five high-ranking representatives of the law enforcement authorities had stated that he had had mental health problems in the past. Secret Service employees had also known him because he had walked along the White House several times and asked for access at various entrances.

Trump was in the White House - third shooting incident in a short space of time

On the Truth Social platform, Trump later thanked his security staff for their efforts. "Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for their quick and professional response tonight," he wrote. The attacker had a history of violence and was "possibly obsessed with the most cherished building in our country", the president added.

It was the third shooting incident near the US president in Washington in a short space of time: at a gala press dinner with Trump at the end of April, an armed 31-year-old man ran through a security gate at the Hilton Hotel in the capital Washington towards the hall where Trump, members of the government and numerous journalists were gathered at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. He did not reach the ballroom where the dinner was being held. However, a security official was shot, but his protective vest prevented more serious injuries.

At the beginning of May, an armed man also shot at emergency personnel near the Washington Monument, close to the White House, hitting an uninvolved teenager. The Secret Service said officers returned fire and hit the suspect after he pulled a gun and shot at them. The grounds of the government headquarters itself were not affected. The White House was nevertheless briefly sealed off. Journalists were brought into the press room by security forces as a precaution. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continued an event with small business owners.

Motive of the 21-year-old unclear

After the shooting, a large contingent of security forces could be seen at the White House and individual areas were cordoned off for passers-by. It remained unclear whether the suspected attacker intended to make his way to the White House. The motive for the shooting in the middle of downtown Washington was initially unknown.