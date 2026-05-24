While US President Trump is in the White House, there is an exchange of gunfire outside. The Secret Service shoots at a suspected attacker.

DPA dpa

In the immediate vicinity of the White House, security forces returned shots fired by a suspected assailant, fatally wounding him. The person pulled a gun out of a bag and opened fire, whereupon officers fired back and hit the suspect, the Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, announced on Platform X. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An uninvolved bystander was also injured during the exchange of fire in the capital Washington. It initially remained unclear whether the suspect or Secret Service agents were responsible.

Officers kill shooter near White House - bystander injured - Gallery Shots are said to have been fired. Image: dpa The motive is unclear. Image: dpa Trump was in the White House when the shots were fired. Image: dpa Officers kill shooter near White House - bystander injured - Gallery Shots are said to have been fired. Image: dpa The motive is unclear. Image: dpa Trump was in the White House when the shots were fired. Image: dpa

Trump was in the White House

US President Donald Trump was reportedly in the White House at the time of the incident. According to the Secret Service, no official was injured. After the shooting, a large contingent of security forces could be seen at the White House and individual areas were cordoned off for passers-by.

After the incident, Trump published a post on his short message service in which he once again cited the incident as proof of the need for his ballroom.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump makes another push for his ballroom following the shooting near the White House on Saturday. POTUS says the shooting shows "how important it is... to get, what will be, the safest and most secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C."



[image or embed] — Stephen Anderson (@stephena.fwrdaxis.com) 24. Mai 2026 um 06:33

It remained unclear whether the alleged attacker intended to make his way to the White House. The motive for the shooting in the middle of downtown Washington was initially unknown. The Secret Service launched an investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred just northwest of the White House, where Pennsylvania Avenue meets 17th Street, after 6 p.m. local time on Saturday. Passers-by can get very close to the White House on the north side - the government headquarters can be clearly seen through a fence.

Reporters who were on the grounds of the White House reported the sound of gunfire. The FBI later confirmed that shots had been fired. The CBS News channel reported 15 to 30 shots.

North lawn area cleared after sounds of gunfire

ABC News reported that the North Lawn of the White House had been cleared by the Secret Service after the sounds of gunfire. Reporters had been instructed to run quickly to the White House press room.

Among other things, Trump had held talks in the White House on Saturday about an agreement for a possible end to the Iran war.

Media report: 21-year-old is said to have been the shooter

There was initially no official information on the identity of the suspected shooter. CNN reported, citing unnamed sources, that it was a 21-year-old man.

Referring to a source from the judicial authorities, it was also reported that he had previously clashed with the Secret Service: in the summer of 2025, he is said to have blocked an entrance to the White House and was then admitted to a psychiatric facility for evaluation. According to the broadcaster, a judge later banned him from approaching the White House grounds.

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